Governor Hochul on Monkeypox Vaccinations

Hits: 14



“Today, I spoke with Dr. Ashish Jha and Dr. Raj Panjabi of the White House to discuss our shared concerns about how to meet the monkeypox vaccination needs of New Yorkers. New York State and the Biden Administration will continue to work together on vaccine distribution plans to ensure New York State receives enough vaccine supply to protect New Yorkers, especially those New Yorkers in communities with high transmission rates.

“In New York State, we have seen a disproportionate number of monkeypox cases, especially within our LGBTQ+ communities who have been hit especially hard. I recognize the fear and anxiety this outbreak has caused, especially for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, which is why my team and I will continue to work around the clock to secure as many vaccines as possible for our residents.

“Following up on my administration’s ongoing conversations with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Monkeypox Response Team, I am pleased to share New York has been able to secure a significant number of vaccines to continue our efforts in responding to and meeting the needs of our most at risk populations, particularly men who have sex with men.

Through the public health partnerships and collaboration efforts already in place, New York will soon have 8,195 doses available. We will continue to work with Dr. Jha and the federal government to ensure future allocations reflect the needs of New Yorkers.



“As your Governor, I am committed to protecting our most vulnerable communities and ensuring equitable resource allocation and information. I am grateful to President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Dr. Jha for their help in securing additional vaccine doses for New Yorkers, and I look forward to continuing our work together in keeping New Yorkers safe.”