Governor Hochul: “Will do Everything in my Power to Protect New Yorkers”

Governor Kathy Hochul released this statement yesterday:

“For far too long, this country has been plagued by an epidemic of mass violence, taking the lives of members of our own community in Buffalo and innocent school children in Uvalde, Texas.

“I applaud President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Schumer and the New York Delegation for their work to pass the most significant federal gun safety legislation in nearly three decades. While the bill does not take every action we need, it is an important step in the right direction. Strengthening federal background checks, criminalizing straw purchasing and gun trafficking, closing the boyfriend loophole, and investing in our children’s mental health are significant steps that will immediately save lives.

“I will do everything in my power to protect New Yorkers. Just weeks after the white supremacist act of terror in Buffalo, we moved swiftly to pass a landmark, nation-leading legislative package to strengthen our gun safety laws. The comprehensive, 10-bill package prevents those under the age of 21 from purchasing semiautomatic rifles, expands the Red Flag Law, puts restrictions on the sale of body armor and provides new tools for law enforcement.

Following this week’s flawed decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, my team is working around the clock to explore every possible action, and we are convening an extraordinary session of the New York State legislature on June 30 to pass new gun safety legislation.

“I urge Congress to follow our lead, and take further actions to make the nation safer for all.”