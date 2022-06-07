QUERY: IF YOUR BUSINESS, INSTITUTION, ATTRACTION MANDATES MASK-WEARING IN YOUR FACILITY, WE WANT TO PUBLICIZE YOUR POLICY IN NEW GUIDE

Hits: 24

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. June 7, 2022:

We are writing to seek your help on a new project. Mandate Masks NY is putting together a guide to businesses, museums, and other public spaces in NYC and surrounding areas that are still requiring masks and other COVID-19 prevention efforts to protect people, including high-risk staff, customers, and visitors.

We would love your help on this project! Do you know of any businesses or other public spaces that are still requiring masks and other COVID-19 prevention efforts in NYC and surrounding areas? And/or can you help us find out?

To collect info, we have an online form here- https://forms.gle/eKsgsQy4FV9SRcNNA . Please fill this out with any businesses or other public places that you know of that are still requiring masks and other COVID prevention efforts. (ex: grocery stores, bookstores, museums, pharmacies, banks, laundromats, etc). We are currently focused on NYC and the surrounding areas, but may expand at a later date.

We would love your help in finding more places to add to our list! More info and tips about contacting businesses are on the form. For those on Instagram, we have been highlighting and thanking businesses that are still requiring masks on our page at @MandateMasksNY.

We have already had some businesses we reached out to reinstate their mask mandate after we contacted them about this!

If you are interested in getting more involved with the project and helping to organize, please send us an email.

Thanks for all your help!

Mandate Masks NY

Website: http://mandatemasksny.org/

Twitter: @MandateMasksNY

Instagram: @MandateMasksNY

#MandateMasksNY