GEDNEY ASSOCIATION VS. FASNY & CITY OF WHITE PLAINS APPEAL IS SCHEDULED FOR ARGUMENTS BEFORE APPELLATE COURT, 2nd Department in Brooklyn, JUNE 2. Where it Stands

The NY State Appellate Division, 2nd Department, Brooklyn New York.

The FASNY case continues June 2

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. Special to WPCNR By Daniel Seidel, Esq. May 15, 2022:

The appeal (the SEQRA arguments and ok of the (former French American School of New York) project was stipulated as Withdrawn and accepted as so by the Court, as being moot – FASNY sold the property.

On Judge Joan Lefkowitz’s determination of what fits the definition of “institutional use” in the zoning allowed in the FASNY matter is scheduled for an argument before the 2nd Dept., in Brooklyn, on June 2.

I believe it is #14 on the docket and can be watched live on what I call “AD2D TV”: the arguments for the day start at 10 a.m. – just click the arrow in the upper left corner:

https://wowza.nycourts.gov/ad2/ad2.php

You’ll see how the judges behave or not, question the lawyers, how the arguments are done.

The attorneya get up to 10 minutes to make their case and their is no rebuttal in this Court unless the judges ask for one.

Decisions by the Court are usually issued within 30 days after argument.

(Editor’s Note: Mr. Seidel represented the Gedney Association with Claudia Jaffee in the original appeal of the Lefkowitz decision which the Appellate Court agreed to hear. This update sets the scene for you as to where the case stands.)