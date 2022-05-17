REDISTRICTING REVOLUTION: IMPACT ON WESTCHESTER WITH FORMER ASSEMBLYMAN DAVID BUCHWALD LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FORUM JUNE 2

THE HITS KEEP ON COMING MAY 8 TO MAY 14 2022: 8,667 VISITORS MADE 23,240 VISITS — 3 VISITS A DAY– 35,426 VISITORS IN ONE MONTH — VISITED 100,574 TIMES . MAY 14 ,2021 TO MAY 14, 2022 396,199 VISITORS VISITED 1,040,561 TIMES The White Plains Daily News Service Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor (914) 997-1607 wpcnr@aol.com Cell: 914-673-4054. News Politics Personalities Neighborhoods Schools Finance Real Estate Commentary Reviews Policy Correspondence Poetry Philosophy Photojournalism Arts. TV: White Plains Week Newsroundup, 7:30 FRI, 7 MON & People to Be Heard 8PM THURS, 7 PM SAT on FIOS CH 45, ALTICE CH 76 "Fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way. EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT! CHOICE OF WHITE PLAINS, WESTCHESTER AND THE WORLD FOR 22 YEARS. AND YOU CAN READ THE TYPE! ADVERTISE WHERE THE EYES ARE! (RATINGS SOURCE : WORDPRESS)
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From the League of Women Voters. May 17, 2022:
2022 is shaping up to be one of the most confusing and consequential redistricting years in New York history. At stake are partisan control of Congress, the contours of our State Legislature, and the rights of voters.
Join us on THURSDAY June 2 at 7:00 p.m. for a Zoom discussion and to answer your questions focusing on what redistricting means for White Plains.
The discussion will be lead by David Buchwald, our former State Assembly member (2013-2020) and White Plains Common Councilmember (2010-2012), and eight-year member of the Assembly Election Law Committee.