REDISTRICTING REVOLUTION: IMPACT ON WESTCHESTER WITH FORMER ASSEMBLYMAN DAVID BUCHWALD LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS FORUM JUNE 2

Former Assemblyman for White Plains David Buchwald Will Analyze

Finalized Redistricting Plans June 2.

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From the League of Women Voters. May 17, 2022:

2022 is shaping up to be one of the most confusing and consequential redistricting years in New York history. At stake are partisan control of Congress, the contours of our State Legislature, and the rights of voters.

Join us on THURSDAY June 2 at 7:00 p.m. for a Zoom discussion and to answer your questions focusing on what redistricting means for White Plains.

(Editor’s Note of Explanation at this early process: The Special Master appointed by the Court of Appeals, proposed redistricting plan for the State Senate Districts (top) and Congressional Districts below. The maps though ineptly drawn (I have to say that) were released Monday at 5 PM, and greeted with protest by Democrats for the redrawing along population lines. They are open for comment by the public to May 20, when the lines may be altered or rejected entirely. The immediate affect in Westchester on Congress is that Mondaire Jones will represent the northern half of Westchester if reelected in the newly drawn17th Congressional District, and Jamaal Bowman the sourthern half of Westchester (the new 16th Congressional District) taking away a significant portion of the constituencies that elected Jones and Bowman. The State Senate districts formerly 35 and 37 were renumbered are not defined clearly. Maps from WRFD Radio in Jamestown, NY)

The discussion will be lead by David Buchwald, our former State Assembly member (2013-2020) and White Plains Common Councilmember (2010-2012), and eight-year member of the Assembly Election Law Committee.

Questions: Beth Kava bethkava@gmail.com