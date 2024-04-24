MAY AT THE LIBRARY!

Note: Most newsletters will be clipped at the bottom when they reach your inbox. Please make sure you click on [Message clipped] View entire message at the bottom of your email for the full newsletter.

You can reach us Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 914-422-1400 , by texting WPPL to 66746 , or by emailing us anytime.

Join us this May for one of our new or returning programs. Here are a few highlights: Take part in the Rotary Club’s Blood Drive (5/2), Join us for our Foundation’s Spring Gala (5/4), Explore the National Gallery of Art’s American Art from the colonial period to the early 20th century (5/14), and observe Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a screening on K-TOWN ’92 (5/21). Find a full listing of our May programs below with details on attending.