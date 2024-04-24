MAY AT THE LIBRARY!

|
|
|
May Calendar of Events for Adults
Join us this May for one of our new or returning programs. Here are a few highlights: Take part in the Rotary Club’s Blood Drive (5/2), Join us for our Foundation’s Spring Gala (5/4), Explore the National Gallery of Art’s American Art from the colonial period to the early 20th century (5/14), and observe Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a screening on K-TOWN ’92 (5/21). Find a full listing of our May programs below with details on attending.
You can reach us Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 914-422-1400, by texting WPPL to 66746, or by emailing us anytime.
Ideas for programs or activities? Send them my way.
Take care,
Brian Kenney
Library Director
bkenney@whiteplainslibrary.org
Note: Most newsletters will be clipped at the bottom when they reach your inbox. Please make sure you click on [Message clipped] View entire message at the bottom of your email for the full newsletter.
|
|
|Here are a few highlights from our recent events:
|
|
|The Library is committed to ensuring accessibility for persons with disabilities.
|
|
|
|To attend a virtual event, either register through the provided link or, if attendance is open, visit the link for information on joining on the date the event occurs. Adult events are in pink and events for assorted age groups are in blue. NOTE: To increase security in youth-focused programs, we are now requiring attendees to have a Zoom account to login to the event. Creating an account is easy and free.
|
|
|
Lunchtime Meditation
Wednesday, May 1, 8, & 22
12:00–12:45 p.m.
Zoom
Brief beginning instruction followed by meditation. No experience needed. A variety of guest instructors will lead the program. Click here for the Zoom link.
|
|
|
Short Story Book Discussion
Thursday,
May 2 & 16
2:00–4:15 p.m.
Zoom
Join Librarian Barbara Wenglin for our Spring Short Story Series using the rich anthology New York Stories, ed. by Diana Secker Tesdell. For 5/2, read the intriguing and unsettling story “Master Misery” by Truman Capote (p.99). For 5/16, read “Children Are Bored on Sunday” by Jean Stafford (p.307). A copy of the book is held at the Hub/Reference Desk for reading in the Library, with circulating copies available through the catalog. Please register once for the full series here and attend when you can. This program is supported by the Friends of the Library. All are welcome, including newcomers!
|
|
|
Future is Female
Monday, May 6
2:00–3:00 p.m.
Zoom
Ellen O’Connell, White Plains resident and retired English teacher, will moderate a discussion of The Cloisters by Katy Hays (Catalog). Click here for the Zoom link. June’s title is Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano (Catalog).
|
|
|
Beginner Stitching
Tuesday, May 7
2:00–3:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 11
3:00–4:00 p.m.
Museum Gallery
For adults & teens
Learn the basics of knitting or crochet with Kat & Kristen! We will teach beginner stitches and begin to knit/crochet a scarf. Knitting needles or a crochet hook and one skein of yarn will be provided to those starting out. For those returning, please bring your needles/hook and yarn. Registration required; please email Kristen at kthornton@whiteplainslibrary.org to register. Experienced crafters who do not need supplies or instruction are also welcome to attend.
|
|
|
History of White Plains in the 20th Century
Wednesday, May 8
12:15–1:00 p.m.
For adults
The Igloo
Learn about the history of White Plains in the 20th Century in the library’s panoramic video room. Technology installed by Igloo Vision and funded by the Library Foundation/Optimum. Click here to register.
|
|
|
Introducción a Bookkeeping en Quickbooks/ Introduction to Quickbooks
Monday, May 14
6:00–8:00 p.m.
Auditorium
Estás buscando formas de mejorar la salud financiera de tu negocio y reducir tus impuestos? ¡No busques más! Nuestra clase te brindará las herramientas y conocimientos necesarios para llevar tu negocio al siguiente nivel. Are you looking for ways to improve the financial health of your business and reduce your taxes? Do not look any further! Our class will provide you with the tools and knowledge necessary to take your business to the next level. Presented in Spanish in partnership with WEDC. Inscripción es necesaria/registration required. (914) 948-6098 ext. 14 / email.
|
|
|
Battle of White Plains VR in the Igloo
Thursday, May 16
5:15–5:55 p.m.
For adults
The Igloo
Journey back in time to the Battle of White Plains, a pivotal moment in the American Revolutionary War. Our immersive Igloo presentation brings this history to life with AI-generated imagery, digital battle simulations, and 360-degree camera content. Don’t miss this unique experience! Technology installed by Igloo Vision and funded by the Library Foundation/Optimum. Click here to register.
|
|
|
End of Medical Debt
Wednesday, May 22
10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Zoom
Medical debt has plagued many Americans, including those who are “fully” insured, under-insured and uninsured. This session will focus on ways to conquer medical debt, how to prevent medical debt, and systematic changes needed to assist health consumers who face medical debt. A particular focus will be on surprise billing, hospital facility fees and accessing hospital payment relief programs. Presented by Gail Myers, Deputy Director, NY StateWide Senior Action Council and Carrie Tracy, JD, Senior Director, Health Initiatives, Community Service Society of New York. Click here for the Zoom link.
|
|
|
Learn about 3D Printing in the Igloo
Wednesday, May 22
4:30–5:00 p.m.
For adults & teens
The Igloo
Learn about 3D printing and how to use the library’s 3D printing services. Join us for an engaging demonstration session. Technology installed by Igloo Vision and funded by the Library Foundation/Optimum. Click here to register.
|
|
|
Visit the Metaverse through the Igloo
Thursday, May 30
12:15–12:45 p.m.
For adults & teens
The Igloo
Learn about the metaverse and what it is all about in the library’s panoramic video room. Technology installed by Igloo Vision and funded by the Library Foundation/Optimum. Click here to register.
|
|
|
|
We appreciate support from the White Plains Library Foundation for many of our programs. Events funded by the Foundation are noted with an .
|
|
|
BOCES ESL/Citizenship Classes
Monday–Friday
10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Rotary Room
In this preparation class, students will learn about the history of the United States. The class will practice the last version of the citizenship exam and the 100 citizenship questions. Please call 914-937-3829 or 914-637-1936 to register.
|
|
|
Poetry Slam & Open Mic
Wednesday,
May 1
7:00–9:00 p.m.
For adults & teens
Zoom
Join Zork and Kristen for our monthly virtual Poetry Slam! If you plan to perform and are performing for the first time, please email Kristen with a short bio at kthornton@whiteplainslibrary.org. Click here for the Zoom link.
|
|
|
English Conversation Group
Thursdays
Community Room
Saturdays
Rotary Room
2:00–3:00 p.m.
White Plains Public Library offers adults who speak English as a second language the chance to converse with each other in a fun, supportive environment! Beginning and intermediate ESL students are welcome. Registration is encouraged but not required.
|
|
The Foundation’s Spring Gala will be held on May 4th. Click here
for more information.
|
|
|
Slow Reading
Monday,
May 6, 13, & 20
2:00–4:00 p.m.
Rotary Room
For 5/6, read “The Springs of Affection” from Maeve Brennan’s collection of the same name (Catalog). For 5/13, read Part 1 from Toibin’s Brooklyn (Catalog). for 5/20, Please read Part II from Brooklyn. Leading the group is Ellen Lambert, who has a Ph.D. from Yale and taught high school English at The Dalton School for over 25 years.
|
|
|
American Art Stories Tour
Tuesday, May 14
11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Zoom
Presented by the National Gallery of Art. Join us as we look closely at American art from the colonial period to the early 20th century, engaging in conversation and exploring different perspectives with these works from our collection. Click here for the Zoom link.
|
|
|
Learn about Virtual Reality in the Igloo
Wednesday, May 15
12:15–12:45 p.m.
For adults
The Igloo
Learn about the world of extended reality (XR), including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and mixed reality (MR). Beginner-level presentation. Technology installed by Igloo Vision and funded by the Library Foundation/Optimum. Click here to register.
|
|
|
Book ‘Em
Wednesday,
May 15
2:30–3:30 p.m.
Zoom
Library Director Brian Kenney will lead a discussion of Shari Lapena’s Everyone Here is Lying (Catalog). Who took Avery Wooler? And why? A thrilling domestic suspense. Click here for the Zoom link.
|
|
|
AAPI Month Film: K-Town ’92
Tuesday, May 21
7:00–8:45 p.m.
For adults & teens
Auditorium
OCA-WHV marks Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month by presenting K-Town ’92, an interactive documentary about the riots in 1992 Los Angeles after four LAPD officers were acquitted of beating motorist Rodney King. “K-Town” refers to Koreatown, a neighborhood in Central LA that was hit hard by the civil unrest and where tension between Koreans and Blacks had risen prior to the King verdict. K-Town ’92 looks back decades later and presents viewpoints of diverse individuals who witnessed the events and worked to improve relations among the Black, Korean and Latino communities. Registration recommended here.
|
|
|
Forever Young Adult Book Club
Thursday, May 23
7:00–8:00 p.m.
Zoom
Forever Young Adult is a group for YA fans who are a little less “Y” and a bit more “A.” Whether you’re a regular YA reader or you need a break from your usual “To Read” list, all are welcome! This month’s pick is Skyward by Brandon Sanderson (Catalog). Click here for the Zoom link.
|
|
|
Citywide School Art Show Reception
Thursday, May 30
5:00–7:00 p.m.
For all ages
2nd floor
Reception for the White Plains Citywide School Art Show. Art made by White Plains students in grades K-12 will be on display.