THERE’S A MOON OUT TONIGHT — IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

iT WAS SUBMARINE RACE WATCHING  ON LONG ISLAND SOUND AND THE HUDSON RIVER IN WESTCHESTER LAST NIGHT AS THE FULL MOON ROSE. REMINDED ME OF THE SONG BY THE CAPRIS.
REMEMBER?
There's a (moon out tonight) whoa-oh-oh ooh
Let's go strollin'
There's a (girl in my heart) whoa-oh-oh ooh
Whose heart I've stolen
There's a moon out tonight (whoa-oh-oh ooh)
Let's go strollin' through the park (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

There's a (glow in my heart) whoa-oh-oh ooh
I never felt before
There's a (girl at my side) whoa-oh-oh ooh
That I adore
There's a glow in my heart I never felt before (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Oh darlin'
Where have you been?
I've been longin' for you all my life

 

