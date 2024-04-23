THERE’S A MOON OUT TONIGHT — IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

Hits: 45
iT WAS SUBMARINE RACE WATCHING ON LONG ISLAND SOUND AND THE HUDSON RIVER IN WESTCHESTER LAST NIGHT AS THE FULL MOON ROSE. REMINDED ME OF THE SONG BY THE CAPRIS.
REMEMBER?
There's a (moon out tonight) whoa-oh-oh ooh Let's go strollin' There's a (girl in my heart) whoa-oh-oh ooh Whose heart I've stolen There's a moon out tonight (whoa-oh-oh ooh) Let's go strollin' through the park (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) There's a (glow in my heart) whoa-oh-oh ooh I never felt before There's a (girl at my side) whoa-oh-oh ooh That I adore There's a glow in my heart I never felt before (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Oh darlin' Where have you been? I've been longin' for you all my life