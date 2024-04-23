THERE’S A MOON OUT TONIGHT — IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA

REMEMBER?

There's a (moon out tonight) whoa-oh-oh ooh Let's go strollin' There's a (girl in my heart) whoa-oh-oh ooh Whose heart I've stolen There's a moon out tonight (whoa-oh-oh ooh) Let's go strollin' through the park (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) There's a (glow in my heart) whoa-oh-oh ooh I never felt before There's a (girl at my side) whoa-oh-oh ooh That I adore There's a glow in my heart I never felt before (ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh) Oh darlin' Where have you been? I've been longin' for you all my life