WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. By John F. Bailey. April 25, 2022:

County Executive George Latimer announced Westchester County would follow up on the New York State Legislature passage of a bill authorizing towns villages, counties to cut the gasoline tax.

Towns and villages can enact it by sending legislation to the County Board of Legislators that would lower the cost of gasoline in Westchester County 20 cents a gallon.

That would bring the cost of a gallon of regular cash purchase of gasoline to about $4.39 a gallon.

He said he hoped to have this happen within two weeks. The cut in gas price sales tax will not happen in White Plains unless White Plains city government requests it through Common Council action, Mr. Latimer said Yonkers, New Rochelle, and Mt. Vernon also had to request permission through legislation to establish the tax.

WPCNR is checking with White Plains City Hall to see if that is in the works for next Monday Common Council meeting, May 2.

The cut in gasoline sales tax will be made up by the surpluses the county has enjoyed because of covid relief funds and increased sales tax receipts through December.

In another move, the County Executive announced bus riders could ride free on Beeline Buses all summer long. Mr. Latimer said he hoped this would induce more persons to switch to bus transit.

In another new development, Mr. Latimer announced Breeze Airlines would be flying coast to coast various vacation and business destinations nationally from Westchester County Airport with no increase in number of flights using Airbus aircraft, no jumbo jets. He said the airline would be flying out of arrival and departure “slots” currently not assigned during the airport hours of operation 6AM to 11 P.M.

On the subject of Covid, County Executive Latimer said Covid cases were rising, that hospitalizations were up as of today to 65, and the disease though increasing seemed to be “stabilizing.” He said masks were still required on County Beeline Buses but were optional at Westchester County Airport. He urged persons to get vaccinated.

At the close of the regular Monday news conference, a new phone app was presented by Sustainable Westchester that alerts persons with the App on their cellphone to turn off appliances, lower temperature on “Peak Days” in the summer and of course, all year around. The “PEAK” alerts, the presenter said saved her $120 on her apartment this past year.