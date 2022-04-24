WESTCHESTER COVID NEW CASES UP 6% FROM LAST WEEK– 2,156 TESTED POSITIVE APRIL 17 THRU SAT APRIL 23. SPREADING AT APPROXIMATELY THE SAME RATE.

Hits: 32

WPCNR COVID DAILY. From the New York Covid Tracker. Analysis and Trend by John F. Bailey. April 24, 2022:

For 7 Days concluded Saturday, Westchester County averaged 308 new persons testing positive each day, totaling 2,156 new covid cases for the week.

There were a total of 34,058 persons reported tested for the 7 days, the average tests reported each day was 4,865, persons tested positive, tested so at a 6% infection rate. Two weeks ago there were 1,895 persons testing positive.

By dividing 2,156 the weekly total at the end of Saturday, it means the 1,895 persons tested positive 2 weeks ago (the incubation period for the disease) tells us that 1 infected person infection 1.1 persons which means that each per person gave the disease to one other person, so the disease though growing in infections 6% in one week are not yet exponential spreading the disease.