FOR THE RECORD: THE APPELLATE DIVISION, 4TH DEPARTMENT RULING ON THE NEW REDISTRICTING CASE NOW GOING TO APPEAL TO THE COURT OF APPEALS

Hits: 33

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL SUNDAY BRIEFING. Excerpts from the decision issued Thursday by the Appellate Division, Fourth Department, Rochester NY from their Ruling Transcript. April 24, 2022:

Editor’s Note: The following are 4 pages from the transcript of the Appellate Division, Fourth Department issued by the Clerk of the Court, highlighting their decision that the State Senate and Assembly redrawn districts are not unconstitutional, but ruling that the New State Congressional Districts, Senate and Congressional Districts have to be redrawn and submitted by April 30: