WPCNR COVID DAILY APRIL 19,2022: COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER: COVID INCREASING NUMBERS “NOT ENCOURAGING.” 5O HOSPITALIZATIONS FROM COVID.

Hits: 38

WPCNR COVID DAILY. From New York State Covid Tracker. Analysis and Comment by John F. Bailey. April 19, 2022;

Westchester County Executive George Latimer commenting on the state of the slow BUT steady growth in Westchester new covid cases the last 3 weeks, said on WVOX Dennis and Tonny, Good Morning Westchester program Westchester cases had numbered 900 three weeks ago and this week the county has 3,000 active cases with the number of hospitalizations gone up from 35 to 50 as of Monday.

“The numbers are rising. It is not encouraging,” Latimer said in his weekly radio address on WVOX. He said the county was not contemplating any mandates or restrictions to deal with the steady spread.

Sunday the New York Covid Tracker after spring break reported 238 new covid cases in Westchester.

In the Mid-Hudson region consisting of Westchester, Rockland, Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan and Putnam Counties, there were a total of 482 new covid cases Sunday.

The 9 county new covid cases surrounding New York City when you include Sunday Nassau County Positives (404) and Suffolk (327) total 1,213.

In New York City the total new cases in all 5 boroughs was 1,505. If that 1500 daily keeps up through this week, NYC will have as many as 9,000 new cases of covid this week. With New York City Schools coming back to classes next week and masks over the age of 5, not required in schools, and the 2 persons for every one person newly infected by the disease, covid infections may be considerably more.

The state has much better data at its command to determine the rate of spread of the virus makes from one infected person to another, but does not figure that highly significant ratio of spread. They should.

The amount of testing on Easter Sunday in Westchester County was very low, only 2,755 tests reported and 238 persons were positive on a holiday Sunday that was 9.2 % on the low test numbers. Unless there is more testing and more metrics put out showing what infections two weeks ago will result in, all WPCNR can rely on are the new testing positives compared with the infections two weeks ago.

This is a crucial week. If students coming back to school in Westchester show more positive cases, and not all school districts are automatically testing students at the door this week, (in fact we do not know any that are adapting a pre-emptive testing). We should know by the end of the week school district by school district based on the State School Covid Tracker. As reported in a previous Covid Daily the number of student covid positives in Westchester alone stood at 23,830.