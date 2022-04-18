COVID INFECTIONS SLOWLY GROWING: 2,027 NEW COVID CASES IN WESTCHESTER IN SPRING BREAK WEEK–283 AVERAGE A DAY 16 MOST COVID-ACTIVE COMMUNITIES AVERAGE 212 ACTIVE CASES, 20 NEW CASES DAILY

Hits: 0

WPNR COVID DAILY From the New York Covid Tracker. Observations & Analysis by John F. Bailey. 9:15 A.M.. EDT: April 18, 2022 :

Westchester County went over 2,000 new cases of Covid in the last 7 days April 10 through 16.

This parallels the rise in covid to the 2,000 plus levels the county experienced beginning the third week in December 5 months ago. That pre-holiday rise foreshadowed the levels of 26,002 new cases in mid-January which declined into February.

In the last three weeks, preceding the Passover, Easter and Ramadan holidays, Westchester has recorded 1,095 new cases March 27 to April 2 (up 27% in that week. From Apriil 3 to 9, the new cases hit 1,895 up 73%.

In the last week, when schools were on vacation in Westchester, with Saturday new cases reported at 273, Westchester new cases climbed to 2,027 April 10 through 16, increasing 7% from last week.

Last week, 6 days before Easter Sunday, new infections averaged 289 new positives a day.

Around the County cases on the County city and town Covid Tracker the worry spots in the county continued to be the larger cities and towns, but cases were up in numbers through most of the county. Here’s a look at where Westchester stands in Active cases, and average daily new cases:

THE 16 MOST COVID ACTIVE AREAS IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY LAST TWO WEEKS

Yonkers 576 Active Cases. 67 New Cases Daily New Rochelle, 396 Active Cases, 34 New Daily White Plains, 333 Active Cases, 28 New Daily Mamaroneck Village, Mamaroneck Town, Larchmont, 219 Active Cases, 25 Daily New and North Castles, 212 Active Cases, 15 New Daily Greenburgh, 197 Active Cases, 15 New Cases Daily Yorktown, 189 Active Cases, Averaging 22 New Cases A Day Mt. Vernon, 179 Active Cases, 21 New a Day Harrison, 170 Active Cases, 11 New Daily Rye City and Rye Brook, 162 Active Cases, 12 New a Day Scarsdale, 134, 12 New Daily The Ossinings, 133 Active Cases, 11 New A Day Eastchester, 127 Active Cases, 9 New Reported Daily The Tarrytowns 124 Cases, 10 New A Day Somers, 126 Active Cases, 11 New a Day Cortlandt, 125 Active Cases, 12 New Daily

It is significant to remember that those are new active cases over two weeks and perhaps have spread the disease without knowing it to others.

The average Spread infection rate from the 1095 new cases in the County from March 27 to April 2 is figured by dividing the cases 10 to 14 days ago into the latest week cases (2,027 cases this past week April 9 to 16 divided by the 1,095 cases two weeks ago) .

That gives us a Spread Rate of 1 newly infected person March 27 to April 2, infecting 1.83 persons or 2 persons. That is growing..

If the 2,027 positive last week spread covid at the same spread rate over the next 10 to 14 days Westchester could conceivably have 4,054 new infections of covid the end of the week of April 30.