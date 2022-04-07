WE MADE HISTORY TODAY: FIRST BLACK WOMAN SUPREME COURT JUSTICE.

Hits: 27

WPCNR THE LETTER TICKER. April 7, 2022:

We just made history, John . Another glass ceiling was shattered today as the Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As a Black boy growing up in Orangeburg, South Carolina, I never saw enough government leaders who looked like me.

So today, I’m thinking of everyone who didn’t get to see this incredible day, more than 200 years in the making, come: My grandfather, who was born at a time when Black people were often denied the right to vote.

Constance Baker Motley, our country’s first African American woman to serve as a federal judge, who broke barrier after barrier. So many ancestors who fought for equal justice under the law.

Earlier today, I fought back tears as the Senate voted to confirm Judge Jackson — recognizing full well that this is the kind of history that’s only possible when we elect Democrats. That’s why I’m all in for the mission we have ahead. Because, y’all, it’s so important that we keep building on this progress.

Make no mistake: we have a lot of work to do, but if today’s vote proved one thing, it’s that when Democrats are in charge, we deliver results for the American people. That’s why the DNC is making historic investments in grassroots infrastructure, on-the-ground organizing, and voter protection to help protect and expand our Democratic majorities this November.

