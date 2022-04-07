JUDGE JACKSON APPROVED FOR THE U.S. SUPREME COURT

Hits: 19

STATEMENT FROM SEIU 32BJ PRESIDENT KYLE BRAGG ON THE HISTORIC CONFIRMATION OF JUSTICE JACKSON TO THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT

“We are thrilled and overjoyed by the historic confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court. Her rise to the highest court in the land is itself confirmation of what America can be when all Americans can achieve their highest aspirations.

It is confirmation that progress comes in fits and starts, but progress comes when the people insist on it and enlist in the cause of our democracy.

It confirms why we must have hope, that we must never give up, that America is worth the fight, that equal justice under the law must be a shared commitment of all.

It confirms that in this country, it is still possible to overcome, to beat long odds, and for under dogs to prove their worth. There is a Supreme Court Justice named Ketanji Brown Jackson. What a powerful reminder that we are the dreams of our ancestors.”