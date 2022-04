Hits: 30

WPCNR WHITE PLAINS LAW JOURNAL. MARCH 31, 2022:

The following pages are the last 4 pages of Juidge Patrick McAllister’s decision today declaring the Democratic legislature redrawn district maps based on the 2020 census as being unconstitutional.

The complete 18 page decision may be read at:

https://www.democracydocket.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/E2022_0116CV_TIM_HARKENRIDER_et_al_v_TIM_HARKENRIDER_et_al_DECISION_AFTER_TRIAL_243.pdf