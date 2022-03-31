Hits: 0

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From the League of Women Voters. March 31, 2022 UPDATED:

On the day when WPCNR was visited by a canvasser collecting petition signatures for the New York State primaries, the New York Supreme Court in Steuben County has rejected the New York State reorganization of voting districts now in effect as unconstitutional, the League of Women Voters reported today.

The suit was filed in Steuben County according to News 10 by 14 Steuben County residents who claimed the districts were politically motivated because 4 Republican seats were “knocked out.”

The League of Women Voters in Westchester wrote WPCNR:

In 2014, with the support of the League of Women Voters of New York State, voters approved the establishment of an Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) to draw new district lines free from partisan bias.

A New York State Supreme Court judge’s decision today invalidated the new Congressional, State Senate and State Assembly lines adopted by the Legislature on its own initiative.

The Court found that the Legislature had failed to follow the Constitutional process approved by voters, and that the Congressional lines also violated the new anti-gerrymandering provisions of the Constitution.

The Court ordered the Legislature to submit new maps, with bipartisan support, by April 11, 2022, or the Court will retain a neutral expert to prepare new maps.



The Court’s decision, if upheld on appeal, unsettles the 2022 election process.

That unfortunate outcome is solely the responsibility of the state Legislature for ignoring the 2014 Constitutional amendment and the will of the voters.

The League calls on the Legislature to promptly adopt redistricting lines with bipartisan support that comply with the Constitutional standards.



The League of Women Voters of Westchester will continue to update all as information becomes available.