MR. “ON THE AIR” BILL O’SHAUGHNESSY FOUNDER OF WVOX IS ON THE AIR AGAIN AT THE WVOX ST. PATRICK’S DAY LIVE BROADCAST INTERVIEWING THE MOST INTERESTING PEOPLE IN WESTCHESTER NONSTOP.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER WITH THE FOUNDER OF RELEVANT, RELATIVE RADIO, WILLIAM O’SHAUGHNESSY 2 P.M ON THE AIRWAVES TODAY

STATE SENATOR SHELLY MEYER

PHIL REISMAN, REPORTER

200 PEOPLE FILLED THE MIRAGE RESTAURANT FOR MR. O’SHAUGHNESSY’S WVOX ST. PATRICK’S DAY LIVE BROADCAST AND THEY WERE STILL COMING IN AT 3 P.M. THAT’S DENNIS NARDONE OF DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER IN THE GREEN SHIRT AND DON SIMMONS,RIGHT INTERVIEWING ON THE AIR.

WPCNR REPORTER AROUND TOWN. By John F. Bailey. March 17, 2022:

The William O’Shaughnessy WVOX St. Patrick’s Day Party had not been held for two years but Westchester’s best party was in full swing this afternoon in the hear-yourself-speak friendly buzz & vibe at the Mirage Restaurant opposite Iona College on North Avenue New Rochelle, home of WVOX 1460.

Broadcast live on WVOX this afternoon, listeners heard a entertaining, intensely human, feel good afternoon of interviews of celebrities, neighbors, longtime listeners of 1460 WVOX, by “Mr. On the Air” himself who still runs the metropolitan area’s only 24 hour local radio station programmed by local personalities who relate to their listeners. WVOX is the “Vox Populi” where listeners can call up, go on the air and have their say and hear local movers and shakers have their say.

Don Simmons interviews Paul Feiner, Greenburgh Town Supervisor

After Don Simmons warmed up the audience at St. Patrick’s Day, eating corned beef and cabbage, with a patter of interviews with walkers-in, until the broadcaster himself who created WVOX RADIO arrived.

Mr. O’SHAUGHNESSY INTERVIEWING DENNIS NARDONE

OF THE DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER PROGRAM

Sitted at a corner table, Mr. O’Shaughnessy proceeded for the next two hours to interview listeners, leaders, city officials, WVOX personalities Dennis Nardone and Tonny other WVOX personalities, and county and state leaders, obviously without notes, shifting smoothly from civilian to leader, getting them to open up to Mr. O’Shaughnessy’s genuine interest and focused attention to them and what they did.

i have to compliment The Mirage for being a venue that allows great conversation even when the tables are filled, and serves deftly, swiftly and promotes conviviality– just like WVOX.