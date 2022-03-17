JURY: ANTI-ABORTION ACTIVISTS ACCUSED OF CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN WP ABORTION CLINIC FOUND GUILTY

Hits: 22

WPCNR POLICE GAZETTE. From the Office of the Westchester County District Attorney. March 17, 2022:

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that after a three-day trial, a jury found three men guilty of unlawfully remaining at All Women’s Medical in White Plains to prevent patients from receiving access to medical care.

Matthew Connelly, 40, William Goodman, 52, and Christopher Moscinski, 52, were each found guilty on March 17, 2022, of Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree, a misdemeanor. The defendants are affiliated with Red Rose Rescue, a pro-life religious group.

On November 27, 2021, at approximately 8:40 a.m., the defendants unlawfully entered All Women’s Medical in White Plains, a private medical office. The defendants then remained inside the office for approximately two hours despite receiving numerous verbal warnings to leave from medical staff and the White Plains Police Department.

The defendants, two of whom remained in the waiting room and one who was on the floor blocking the entrance to the office, were arrested by White Plains Police and had to be physically carried out of the office.

“The District Attorney’s Office will vigorously prosecute any criminal acts that interfere with an individual’s constitutional right to freely access healthcare,” DA Rocah said. “There are no insignificant cases when it comes to the protection of reproductive rights.”

The case is before Judge John Collins in White Plains City Court, and is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Celia Curtis. The District Attorney’s Office thanks the White Plains Police Department for its cooperation in the prosecution of this trial. The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced on June 20, 2022.