IT’S NOT WHAT THEY SAY. IT’S WHAT THEY DO.

Hits: 9

IT IS 100 YEARS SINCE THE BEER HALL PUTSCH

WPCNR The Sunday Bailey. News & Comment by John F. Bailey. February 27, 2022:

There are 10 months to go before the November Mid-Term elections.

The Republican Party is counting its flipped seats already. They are licking their chops.

They see incredible power almost assured by congressional majorities and more winners across the country. And in three years the return of their peerless leader to the White House.

The country is on edge over what policies and actions will capture the voters’ whimsy, desires and wishes.

Liberals, Conservatives, Centrists, Nazis, Freedom Convoy Drivers, Rights Advocates, fake news commentators and commentators with the brains to know better, anti vaxers, pro-vaxers, no-mask people and mask advocates, So much anger and venom.

What will stop the Republican Party from taking back both houses of congress, Democrats are wringing their hands over the Republican poll numbers. The American Oligarchs funding the pro-white surge, the anti immigrant, anti-Black, white wealthiests restoration of rule are directing Midas donations to take back Washington.

What promises can be made to prevent the fat cats from taking back congress and restoring the First American Reich?

How can the Biden presidency be saved? It won’t be if the Democratic Party does not start thinking.

How can Donald Trump be prevented from coming back to office from his January 6 Capitol Hill Putsch, after four years in exile, to restore the Trump rule of indifference to what is right and wrong?

I have read so many columns on what the Democrats have to do. How Biden has to be this, has to be that. How the nation has to change. How the mindset of grumbling Americans has to change and be more loving and not hating.

All the reams of columns will not do a bit of good. And certainly not this one because they have to change their whole mindset.

As any baseball fan knows, if you use the same lineup and strategies with your team each year without changing the lineup, bringing in better players, instead of the same losers who are losing for you this year, you will have another losing season. (Unless you cancel the season over money).)

Let us look at the reality of politics for hundreds of years:

American Politicians are created by party leaders who try and find appealing, right(or left) (or centrist), or just the right race balance to maintain what they believe is the right image and traditional message that has worked over the years.

The overriding influence of selecting and grooming new party members is not achievement it is the ability to play well in the sandbox.

I propose a new way of building the Democratic and Republican Parties. Look for people with integrity, concern, empathy, and commitment to what has to be done. That would be a switch.

Do not look at possible members of the party as having prominence in the community, or well-heeled who can contribute money, listen not to what they say, but

Look at what they do.

Are they good at their profession? Are their employees loyal? Are they upstanding family people? Have they persevered up from poverty and prospered honestly (I know that is a tall order for a politician), do they work well with minorities? Do they do more for a party than make calls at election day? Find persons who are not always from legal or financial professions who tend to be pragmatic and “winning” oriented, and not always in favor of what is right, but more in the self-interest of their business or clients.

Look at what they have done.

Scout them like a baseball player. Does he or she work hard at every facet and involvement their field is in? Do they improve? Do they care about how they achieve success? Are they fair? Are they morally upstanding? Are they honest?

(That’s tough for politicians to be—honest–—just look at congressionall gutless performance this first Biden year—the nation needs an infrastructure bill—the nation needs a voting rights protection law—do they vote them no! They instead make excuses. You know who you were. The result congress is creating a post Civil War ‘new Jim Crow’ suppression of the vote going on across the nation. They weren’t honest or for the right. They were for themselves by not voting those bills.)

I would like the Campaign for America as I am going to call it this year) and the parties that will be speaking to you to concentrate more directly and picking heroes not “Yes People” to come to vote for heroes not promise mongers.

Parties need to deliver heroes and heroines who formulate their own policies not listen to political voices of past campaigns who to try and sell the same stuff.

If we had more heroes and heroines running this year I would run a campaign exploring who was the candidate to do what has to be done to get all America moving because he and she has a record of doing it.

Examine actual performance to show the voter- suppressers have hurt their states. Talk how the anti abortion efforts have been supported by efforts to enhance sex and burth control (they never do that enough) go for their record and what you would do that would work out better for all.

I’d like to see locally parties that will not fail to nominate persons to run again because they want another person to run because they do not like how a person performed in his present term. This has happened a lot in the last 22 years of White Plains CitizeNetReporter covering politics:

Arnold Bernstein, Glen Hockley, Bill King, John Kirkpatrick. All those councilpeople were elected by the voters and never had a chance to let the voters decide because the party failed to renominate them. Some attempted third party and other party attempts to run, but failed. This practice is totally undemocratic no matter what party does it.

Up in Albany and Washington, Senators and Assemblypersons and Congresspersons have also staged coups without bloodshed, ousting Eliot Spitzer, Al Franken, Andrew Cuomo for alleged harassment and no conviction, just hearsay..

Gerrymandering: The Democrats who are complaining bitterly about the redrawing of districts across red states to create white majority districts, here in Westchester they have done the same thing creating majority white districts out of two districts with freshman black incumbents. So much for the Democratic Party in the state being pro minority.

Now if the Democrats or the Republicans cannot improve the quality of personnel they offer the voters the Campaign for America will be won by the loudest voices, the politicians who promise the triumph of the will of the people, and character assassination, Biden-baiting and the same old cries of “Do-nothing Democrats.”

People vote for persons because they believe in them, maybe for the wrong reasons, but they believe it anyway.

To get them to believe in you have to fight the lies with the truth which unfortunately neither party does well – and present persons who are more believable than their party’s dismal performance.

I close with a warning. This year, 100 years ago Adolf Hitler staged his Munich Beer Hall Putsch. It should have been the end of this man. But it was the beginning. Let me give yu Wkipedia’s recap of the Adolph Hitler Putsch:

The Beer Hall Putsch, also known as the Munich Putsch,[1][note 1] was a failed coup d’état by Nazi Party (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei or NSDAP) leader Adolf Hitler, Generalquartiermeister Erich Ludendorff and other Kampfbund leaders in Munich, Bavaria, on 8–9 November 1923, during the Weimar Republic. Approximately two thousand Nazis marched on the Feldherrnhalle, in the city centre, but were confronted by a police cordon, which resulted in the deaths of 16 Nazi Party members and four police officers.[2]

Hitler, who was wounded during the clash, escaped immediate arrest and was spirited off to safety in the countryside. After two days, he was arrested and charged with treason.[3]

The putsch brought Hitler to the attention of the German nation for the first time and generated front-page headlines in newspapers around the world. His arrest was followed by a 24-day trial, which was widely publicised and gave him a platform to express his nationalist sentiments to the nation. Hitler was found guilty of treason and sentenced to five years in Landsberg Prison,[note 2] where he dictated Mein Kampf to fellow prisoners Emil Maurice and Rudolf Hess. On 20 December 1924, having served only nine months, Hitler was released.[4][5] Once released, Hitler redirected his focus towards obtaining power through legal means rather than by revolution or force, and accordingly changed his tactics, further developing Nazi propaganda.[6]

The former president for the last year has been working on his message building his base just as Hitler did. He is doing a very good job of it.

It is time to meet this man and would-be Trumps with Men and Women who can.

Women and men who do, not just talk.