LOWEST DAILY POSITIVES IN 8 MONTHS. COVID INFECTIONS IN WESTCHESTER DROP TO 67 ON THURSDAY –COULD DROP BELOW 700 NEW CASES IN WEEK. COVID calms, drops in metropolitan area

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS MONITOR. From NY State Covid Tracker. February 27, 2022:

The 67 new cases in Westchester Thursday was the lowest number of new persons reported with covid since July 21 when the Third Wave was just getting started after the July 4 holiday.

Covid infections could go below 700 in Westchester this last week.

A total of 67 persons tested positive Thursday in figures released Saturday by the state, 472 the first 5 days of the week. All 7 Counties ain the Mid-Hudson region including Westchester totaled just 214 new cases. Nassau and Suffolk counties continued at 119 and 114 new cases on Thursday. All seven counties have totaled 447 infections. The five New York City boroughs totaled 771.

