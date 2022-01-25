Hits: 0

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. From the White Plains Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Joseph Ricca. January 25, 2021 6 P/M. EST:

So that you are aware, this afternoon, the New York State Appellate Court granted an interim stay while the matter regarding the NYS mask mandate in schools is appealed by the State. Accordingly, masking within WPCSD school facilities and on school transportation remains in force and effect.

As we have said from the start of the pandemic, protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remains of the upmost importance.

As this issue continues to evolve within the courts, we will continue to keep you updated. Thank you, as always, and have a good evening.

Governor Kathy Hochul issued this statement from Albany on the ruling:

“As Governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state. These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe, and save lives. I commend the Attorney General for her defense of the health and safety of New Yorkers, and applaud the Appellate Division, Second Department for siding with common sense and granting an interim stay to keep the state’s important masking regulations in place. We will not stop fighting to protect New Yorkers, and we are confident we will continue to prevail.”