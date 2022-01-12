Pediatric COVID Vaccinations & Booster Shots & COVID TESTS GIVEN AT COUNTER CENTER TODAY BY APPOINTMENT. SEE LINKS BELOW

Hits: 10

COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Clinics at County Center today



The Westchester County Department of Health is holding vaccine booster clinics for eligible individuals,by appointment only, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Schedule a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Booster Shot

Those who have had a recent COVID infection are eligible to receive a booster shot as long as they are fully recovered from their illness and have completed their primary vaccination series as follows:

For Pfizer, those 12 and older are eligible for a booster 5 months after completion of their primary series

For Moderna, those 18 and older are eligible for a booster 5 months after completion of their primary series

For Johnson & Johnson, those 18 and older are eligible for a booster 2 months after their original J&J vaccine.

Those with underlying medical conditions should speak with their health care provider about if/when a booster shot is appropriate for them.

First Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Ages 5 and Up

The Westchester County Department of Health is holding first dose vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up, by appointment only, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Schedule a First Dose Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 5 and over)

Schedule a First Dose Moderna Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)

Schedule a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)



Frequently Asked Questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine for Children ages 5 to 11 Years Old (en español)

COVID-19 Testing Resources

COVID-19 Home Test Kits

COVID-19 home tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests are one of many measures that you can take to protect yourself and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the packet information insert for performing the test.

Home tests produce rapid results, usually within 15 minutes. They can be used regardless of vaccination status, or whether or not you have symptoms. The vaccine cannot give you a false positive test result.

A positive self-administered (parent assisted) test result means that the test has detected the virus and that you should stay home and isolate from others for 10 days. You should notify your employer or school, as well as any close contacts such as household members, relatives or friends, that you have tested positive. A person with COVID-19 can begin spreading it starting two days before having any symptoms or the day that the specimen was collected.

If you test positive for COVID-19, take steps to protect others regardless of your vaccination status. This includes isolating from others and notifying your healthcare provider and close contacts about your positive test result.

A negative self-test result means that the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection. However, a negative result does not rule out infection. Home or self-test kits generally require a second test at least 24 hours following the first test if the first test is negative to ensure the most accurate result. For this reason, test kits are usually sold in sets of two. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and a self-test indicates that you are negative, it is recommended that you have a healthcare provider or a lab perform a molecular test to confirm.



*Please be advised that if you test positive for COVID-19 using a self-test only, the Westchester County Department of Health is unable to provide you with an isolation order and a release from isolation letter to return to work and/or school and will not be calling you for contact tracing.

Interim Updated Isolation & Quarantine Guidance Per New York State and CDC for the General Population

**This Guidance Does Not Apply to Health Care Settings, Congregate Settings and Schools at the time of posting**



If you have tested positive for COVID-19: