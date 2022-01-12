Pediatric COVID Vaccinations & Booster Shots & COVID TESTS GIVEN AT COUNTER CENTER TODAY BY APPOINTMENT. SEE LINKS BELOW

Hits: 10
COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Clinics at County Center today
The Westchester County Department of Health is holding vaccine booster clinics for eligible individuals,by appointment only, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.
Schedule a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson Booster Shot
Those who have had a recent COVID infection are eligible to receive a booster shot as long as they are fully recovered from their illness and have completed their primary vaccination series as follows:
- For Pfizer, those 12 and older are eligible for a booster 5 months after completion of their primary series
- For Moderna, those 18 and older are eligible for a booster 5 months after completion of their primary series
- For Johnson & Johnson, those 18 and older are eligible for a booster 2 months after their original J&J vaccine.
- Those with underlying medical conditions should speak with their health care provider about if/when a booster shot is appropriate for them.
First Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Ages 5 and Up
The Westchester County Department of Health is holding first dose vaccine clinics for ages 5 and up, by appointment only, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.
Schedule a First Dose Pfizer Vaccine (Ages 5 and over)
Schedule a First Dose Moderna Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)
Schedule a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine (Ages 18 and over)
Frequently Asked Questions about the COVID-19 Vaccine for Children ages 5 to 11 Years Old (en español)
COVID-19 Testing Resources
- Free testing is available at the Westchester County Center in White Plains for symptomatic members of the community or those with a known exposure to a confirmed positive case.The CDC recommends being tested 5 to 7 days after an exposure. This testing is not for travel. Appointments are required. Keep checking back, as appointments will be added every three days.
- Free testing is available at SUNY Purchase. Appointments are required.
- Use the New York State COVID-19 Test Site Finder to locate a testing site near you.
- Contact your health care provider to find out if they offer testing.
- Call (914) 202-4530 to make an appointment at the COVID-19 testing site at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla.
- CVS Pharmacies are offering testing at select locations. Visit the CVS COVID-19 Testing webpage for more information.
COVID-19 Home Test Kits
- COVID-19 home tests or over-the-counter (OTC) tests are one of many measures that you can take to protect yourself and others by reducing the chances of spreading COVID-19.
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the packet information insert for performing the test.
- Home tests produce rapid results, usually within 15 minutes. They can be used regardless of vaccination status, or whether or not you have symptoms. The vaccine cannot give you a false positive test result.
- A positive self-administered (parent assisted) test result means that the test has detected the virus and that you should stay home and isolate from others for 10 days. You should notify your employer or school, as well as any close contacts such as household members, relatives or friends, that you have tested positive. A person with COVID-19 can begin spreading it starting two days before having any symptoms or the day that the specimen was collected.
- If you test positive for COVID-19, take steps to protect others regardless of your vaccination status. This includes isolating from others and notifying your healthcare provider and close contacts about your positive test result.
- A negative self-test result means that the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection. However, a negative result does not rule out infection. Home or self-test kits generally require a second test at least 24 hours following the first test if the first test is negative to ensure the most accurate result. For this reason, test kits are usually sold in sets of two. If you have COVID-19 symptoms and a self-test indicates that you are negative, it is recommended that you have a healthcare provider or a lab perform a molecular test to confirm.
*Please be advised that if you test positive for COVID-19 using a self-test only, the Westchester County Department of Health is unable to provide you with an isolation order and a release from isolation letter to return to work and/or school and will not be calling you for contact tracing.
Interim Updated Isolation & Quarantine Guidance Per New York State and CDC for the General Population
**This Guidance Does Not Apply to Health Care Settings, Congregate Settings and Schools at the time of posting**
If you have tested positive for COVID-19:
- Isolate for 5 days, where day 0 is the day of symptom onset or (if asymptomatic) the day of collection of the first positive specimen.
- If asymptomatic at the end of 5 days or if symptoms are resolving, isolation ends and the individual should wear a well-fitting mask while around others for an additional 5 days.
- Individuals who are moderately-severely immunocompromised should continue to follow standard (i.e., not shortened) Isolation Guidance.
- Individuals who are unable to wear a well-fitting mask for 5 days after a 5-day isolation should also follow standard (i.e., not shortened) Isolation Guidance.