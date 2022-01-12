BENJAMIN BOYKIN WHITE PLAINS COUNTY LEGISLATOR, FORMER CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF LEGISLATORS–GETS VITAL NEW ASSIGNMENT FOR WESTCHESTER’S FUTURE–BRINGING WESTCHESTER BACK FROM COVID

Dear Friends and Neighbors,



At the Westchester County Board of Legislators, we do our work through a committee system.Every decision we make — about budgets, parks, roads, new laws, and more — begins with consideration in our committees.



And each of our 14 committees has a particular area of oversight over the rest of County government.I’m excited that in the 2022-2023 legislative term I will be chairing the Boards’ Economic Development Committee.Economic Development is crucial to the County’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



The committee will be working to address COVID recovery for our businesses.



We will be examining macroeconomic issues like how the changing nature of the workforce is impacting hiring, development and retention of workers and what policy responses are needed to respond to this social change.



The committee will also provide oversight of the County’s economic development programs as we work together to solidify and grow the County’s economic base.



I want to thank Chairwoman Catherine Borgia for the opportunity to Chair this committee, and I want to stress how seriously I, our committee members, and staff, take our duties and responsibilities.Committee meetings are expected to begin the week of January 24.



Committee meetings are expected to begin the week of January 24. As always, committee meetings will be streamed live on our website.



I look forward to keeping you informed about the committee's upcoming work, and invite you to reach out to me with any thoughts about matters you think our committee should be considering. For more about this year's BOL committee assignments, please visit: https://bit.ly/3zN3tbU A complete list of this term's committee assignments is available at https://www.westchesterlegislators.com/images/PDF/2022-23-BOL-Committees.pdf



