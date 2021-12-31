GOVERNOR HOCHUL ADDRESSES COVID SPREAD

Hits: 19

“On this New Years Eve I wish everyone a safe and healthy celebration,” Governor Hochul said. “It was a difficult year for so many New Yorkers, lets do the right thing and get vaccinated, and let’s welcome the new year with lots of good health and happiness. If we work together and get vaccinated, we can make 2022 the year we beat the pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 339,853

– 339,853 Total Positive – 76,555

– 76,555 Percent Positive – 22.53%

– 22.53% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 17.91%

– 17.91% Patient Hospitalization – 7,919 (+546)

– 7,919 (+546) Patients Newly Admitted – 1,718

– 1,718 Patients in ICU – 1,072 (+52)

– 1,072 (+52) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 525 (+7)

– 525 (+7) Total Discharges – 230,850 (+1,194)

– 230,850 (+1,194) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 80

– 80 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,405



The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

– 48,405 The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only. Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 33,651,483

– 33,651,483 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours -137,298

-137,298 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days -671,674

-671,674 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%

– 89.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%

– 80.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.0%

– 78.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.7%

– 69.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%

– 84.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Capital Region 82.78 90.85 109.33 Central New York 82.01 91.69 107.14 Finger Lakes 62.24 72.95 86.33 Long Island 264.56 293.16 321.72 Mid-Hudson 184.06 209.51 233.52 Mohawk Valley 70.21 77.48 85.34 New York City 323.90 359.92 387.27 North Country 47.46 52.13 64.27 Southern Tier 73.14 78.67 91.08 Western New York 83.90 101.55 121.42 Statewide 222.26 248.11 271.60

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Capital Region 10.43% 11.53% 13.41% Central New York 9.63% 11.29% 13.04% Finger Lakes 10.18% 11.87% 13.91% Long Island 17.32% 18.78% 20.75% Mid-Hudson 13.72% 15.39% 16.97% Mohawk Valley 9.39% 10.44% 11.37% New York City 15.25% 16.90% 18.58% North Country 7.19% 8.21% 10.51% Southern Tier 8.21% 9.51% 11.11% Western New York 11.72% 13.29% 15.02% Statewide 14.61% 16.21% 17.91%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 Bronx 18.54% 20.77% 22.99% Kings 14.67% 16.21% 17.72% New York 13.23% 14.51% 15.62% Queens 16.22% 17.98% 19.78% Richmond 15.84% 17.38% 19.49%

Yesterday, 76,555 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,469,564. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 41,133 701 Allegany 6,979 22 Broome 33,512 382 Cattaraugus 11,497 48 Cayuga 11,419 105 Chautauqua 17,677 132 Chemung 15,092 147 Chenango 6,717 80 Clinton 9,900 156 Columbia 6,954 56 Cortland 7,256 92 Delaware 5,499 45 Dutchess 45,626 722 Erie 148,889 2,182 Essex 3,694 70 Franklin 6,382 34 Fulton 8,990 52 Genesee 10,090 66 Greene 6,031 91 Hamilton 605 8 Herkimer 10,031 103 Jefferson 13,131 98 Lewis 4,740 22 Livingston 8,462 91 Madison 8,976 107 Monroe 112,311 1,290 Montgomery 8,306 76 Nassau 287,304 6,861 Niagara 33,937 376 NYC 1,501,823 43,985 Oneida 38,828 416 Onondaga 69,885 844 Ontario 13,970 136 Orange 74,497 1,598 Orleans 6,421 34 Oswego 17,021 177 Otsego 6,585 42 Putnam 16,221 467 Rensselaer 20,809 174 Rockland 65,029 1,207 Saratoga 30,360 387 Schenectady 22,221 252 Schoharie 3,388 35 Schuyler 2,391 26 Seneca 3,917 36 St. Lawrence 15,053 101 Steuben 14,558 99 Suffolk 313,688 5,772 Sullivan 12,011 268 Tioga 7,585 81 Tompkins 11,325 191 Ulster 22,112 200 Warren 8,986 93 Washington 8,248 103 Wayne 12,231 102 Westchester 179,080 3,409 Wyoming 6,198 32 Yates 2,368 21

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 89% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/17/21 and 12/30/21. This is a significant increase from the 78% announced yesterday, which covered 12/16/2021 to 12/29/2021, and evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

Yesterday, 80 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 48,405. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 11 Broome 1 Cattaraugus 2 Chemung 1 Cortland 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Fulton 1 Genesee 2 Kings 15 Madison 1 Manhattan 7 Monroe 3 Nassau 7 Niagara 2 Oneida 4 Onondaga 2 Ontario 2 Orange 2 Queens 4 Rockland 2 Seneca 1 Suffolk 3 Westchester 4

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 31,900 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,560 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 940,201 1,285 856,037 786 Central New York 629,245 578 580,937 387 Finger Lakes 837,938 935 772,692 810 Long Island 2,092,081 4,101 1,844,727 1,856 Mid-Hudson 1,635,792 2,900 1,425,226 1,398 Mohawk Valley 316,723 290 292,691 256 New York City 7,634,893 19,846 6,685,458 9,616 North Country 294,384 228 265,316 275 Southern Tier 426,703 575 389,628 382 Western New York 924,595 1,162 843,249 794 Statewide 15,732,555 31,900 13,955,961 16,560

Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 356,734 4,772 22,397 Central New York 224,725 3,025 15,328 Finger Lakes 360,598 4,601 23,056 Long Island 679,626 10,572 51,402 Mid-Hudson 552,095 7,953 40,058 Mohawk Valley 123,528 1,677 8,146 New York City 1,691,119 38,185 183,200 North Country 105,238 1,624 7,259 Southern Tier 164,835 2,630 11,348 Western New York 400,638 4,614 23,700 Statewide 4,659,136 79,653 385,894

The COVID-19VaccineTracker Dashboardis available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.