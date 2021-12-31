GOVERNOR HOCHUL ADDRESSES COVID SPREAD

“On this New Years Eve I wish everyone a safe and healthy celebration,” Governor Hochul said. “It was a difficult year for so many New Yorkers, lets do the right thing and get vaccinated, and let’s welcome the new year with lots of good health and happiness. If we work together and get vaccinated, we can make 2022 the year we beat the pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 339,853
  • Total Positive – 76,555
  • Percent Positive – 22.53%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 17.91%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 7,919 (+546)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,718
  • Patients in ICU – 1,072 (+52)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 525 (+7)
  • Total Discharges – 230,850 (+1,194)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 80
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 48,405

    The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 61,242

    This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 33,651,483
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours -137,298
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days -671,674
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 89.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 80.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 82.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 78.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 69.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 84.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

Region  Tuesday, December 28, 2021  Wednesday, December 29, 2021  Thursday, December 30, 2021 
Capital Region  82.78 90.85 109.33 
Central New York  82.01 91.69 107.14 
Finger Lakes  62.24 72.95 86.33 
Long Island  264.56 293.16 321.72 
Mid-Hudson  184.06 209.51 233.52 
Mohawk Valley  70.21 77.48 85.34 
New York City  323.90 359.92 387.27 
North Country  47.46 52.13 64.27 
Southern Tier  73.14 78.67 91.08 
Western New York  83.90 101.55 121.42 
Statewide  222.26 248.11 271.60 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region   Tuesday, December 28, 2021  Wednesday, December 29, 2021  Thursday, December 30, 2021 
Capital Region  10.43% 11.53% 13.41% 
Central New York  9.63% 11.29% 13.04% 
Finger Lakes  10.18% 11.87% 13.91% 
Long Island  17.32% 18.78% 20.75% 
Mid-Hudson  13.72% 15.39% 16.97% 
Mohawk Valley  9.39% 10.44% 11.37% 
New York City  15.25% 16.90% 18.58% 
North Country  7.19% 8.21% 10.51% 
Southern Tier  8.21% 9.51% 11.11% 
Western New York  11.72% 13.29% 15.02% 
Statewide  14.61% 16.21% 17.91% 

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Thursday, December 30, 2021 
Bronx 18.54% 20.77% 22.99% 
Kings 14.67% 16.21% 17.72% 
New York 13.23% 14.51% 15.62% 
Queens 16.22% 17.98% 19.78% 
Richmond 15.84% 17.38% 19.49% 

Yesterday, 76,555 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 3,469,564. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive 
Albany 41,133 701 
Allegany 6,979 22 
Broome 33,512 382 
Cattaraugus 11,497 48 
Cayuga 11,419 105 
Chautauqua 17,677 132 
Chemung 15,092 147 
Chenango 6,717 80 
Clinton 9,900 156 
Columbia 6,954 56 
Cortland 7,256 92 
Delaware 5,499 45 
Dutchess 45,626 722 
Erie 148,889 2,182 
Essex 3,694 70 
Franklin  6,382  34  
Fulton  8,990  52  
Genesee  10,090  66  
Greene  6,031  91  
Hamilton  605  8  
Herkimer  10,031  103  
Jefferson  13,131  98  
Lewis  4,740  22  
Livingston  8,462  91  
Madison  8,976  107  
Monroe  112,311  1,290  
Montgomery  8,306  76  
Nassau  287,304  6,861  
Niagara  33,937  376  
NYC  1,501,823  43,985  
Oneida  38,828  416  
Onondaga  69,885  844  
Ontario  13,970  136  
Orange  74,497  1,598  
Orleans  6,421  34  
Oswego  17,021  177  
Otsego  6,585  42  
Putnam  16,221  467  
Rensselaer  20,809  174  
Rockland  65,029  1,207  
Saratoga  30,360  387  
Schenectady  22,221  252  
Schoharie  3,388  35  
Schuyler  2,391  26  
Seneca  3,917  36  
St. Lawrence  15,053  101  
Steuben  14,558  99  
Suffolk  313,688  5,772  
Sullivan  12,011  268  
Tioga  7,585  81  
Tompkins  11,325  191  
Ulster  22,112  200  
Warren  8,986  93  
Washington  8,248  103  
Wayne  12,231  102  
Westchester  179,080  3,409  
Wyoming  6,198  32  
Yates  2,368  21  

Given the rate of spread of Omicron, it is more meaningful to report the percentage of Omicron variants as reported to the public COVID-19 sequence databases, than to report counts of individual cases. This percentage can then be related to the total positive COVID case count in the state. This process is consistent with how the New York State Department of Health has reported on all other variants online: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-variant-data

Data this morning in the GISAID database, the largest repository of SARS-CoV-2 sequences in the world, show the Omicron variant comprised 89% of uploaded sequences from NYS between 12/17/21 and 12/30/21. This is a significant increase from the 78% announced yesterday, which covered 12/16/2021 to 12/29/2021, and evidence of the ongoing rapid spread of this variant.

It should be noted that similar data reported from the CDC, updated this week, uses a statistical model to project the variant percentages for a more recent timeframe. This projection approach partly explains the different percentage for the Omicron variant reported by CDC this week.

Yesterday, 80 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 48,405. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx11
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Chemung1
Cortland1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Fulton1
Genesee2
Kings15
Madison1
Manhattan7
Monroe3
Nassau7
Niagara2
Oneida4
Onondaga2
Ontario2
Orange2
Queens4
Rockland2
Seneca1
Suffolk3
Westchester4

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible Appor by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.govto find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 31,900 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 16,560 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

  People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
Region  Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours 
Capital Region 940,201 1,285 856,037 786 
Central New York 629,245 578 580,937 387 
Finger Lakes 837,938 935 772,692 810 
Long Island 2,092,081 4,101 1,844,727 1,856 
Mid-Hudson 1,635,792 2,900 1,425,226 1,398 
Mohawk Valley 316,723 290 292,691 256 
New York City 7,634,893 19,846 6,685,458 9,616 
North Country 294,384 228 265,316 275 
Southern Tier 426,703 575 389,628 382 
Western New York 924,595 1,162 843,249 794 
Statewide 15,732,555 31,900 13,955,961 16,560 
Booster/Additional Shots  
Region  Cumulative
Total 		Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7  days 
Capital Region 356,734 4,772 22,397 
Central New York 224,725 3,025 15,328 
Finger Lakes 360,598 4,601 23,056 
Long Island 679,626 10,572 51,402 
Mid-Hudson 552,095 7,953 40,058 
Mohawk Valley 123,528 1,677 8,146 
New York City 1,691,119 38,185 183,200 
North Country 105,238 1,624 7,259 
Southern Tier 164,835 2,630 11,348 
Western New York 400,638 4,614 23,700 
Statewide 4,659,136 79,653 385,894 

The COVID-19VaccineTracker Dashboardis available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

