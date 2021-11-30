Governor Hochul: New York State 68% FULLY VACINATED. EMERGENCY ORDER: ALL MUST MASK UP INDOORS. STATE POSITIVE TESTS REACH 4.1% FOR LAST 7 DAYS. HOSPITALIZATIONS RISING; INTUBATIONS UP! UPSTATE COUNTIES RISE IN INFECTIONS. THE 7 MID-HUDSON COUNTIES AND NASSAU-SUFFOLK OUTPACE NEW YORK CITY 5 BUREAUS IN NEWLY INFECTED 14 OF LAST 18 DAYS SINCE NOV. 11. NASSAU-SUFFOLK COUNTIES AVERAGING 1,200 NEW POSITIVES OVER WEEKEND DOUBLE THE 560 NEW CASES IN 7 MID-HUDSON COUNTIES.

WPCNR GOVERNOR’S CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From Governor Hochul’s Press Office. November 30, 2021:

“With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants. If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you’re due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season.”


Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:


· Test Results Reported – 99,430

· Total Positive – 5,277
· Percent Positive – 5.31%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.12%
· Patient Hospitalization – 2,829 (+73)
· Patients Newly Admitted – 335
· Patients in ICU – 556 (+18)
· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 304 (+6)
· Total Discharges – 215,237 (+237)
· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41
· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,484

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.


· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,168


This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.


· Total vaccine doses administered – 29,683,176
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,924
· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 533,203
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.8%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%
· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.1%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.4%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%
· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

RegionFriday, November 26, 2021Saturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021
Capital Region51.3750.4649.60
Central New York45.7440.9740.84
Finger Lakes59.6054.8854.27
Long Island31.2133.3134.30
Mid-Hudson23.4823.9924.38
Mohawk Valley59.3456.5556.40
New York City16.0116.4816.43
North Country53.5352.7153.53
Southern Tier52.7647.8248.38
Western New York72.5168.1565.25
Statewide32.0031.4831.39

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, November 26, 2021Saturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021
Capital Region7.08%7.62%7.75%
Central New York6.90%6.68%6.84%
Finger Lakes9.41%9.61%9.62%
Long Island4.43%4.62%4.78%
Mid-Hudson3.30%3.39%3.51%
Mohawk Valley9.25%9.30%9.51%
New York City1.69%1.81%1.85%
North Country8.33%8.92%9.08%
Southern Tier5.39%5.81%5.92%
Western New York10.15%10.30%10.24%
Statewide3.95%4.05%4.12%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, November 26, 2021Saturday, November 27, 2021Sunday, November 28, 2021
Bronx1.60%1.73%1.82%
Kings1.60%1.70%1.70%
New York1.30%1.34%1.37%
Queens2.14%2.34%2.40%
Richmond2.74%2.98%3.02%


Yesterday, 5,277 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,696,277. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive 
Albany34,29372 
Allegany5,95122 
Broome28,14286 
Cattaraugus9,93234 
Cayuga9,68027 
Chautauqua14,89861 
Chemung12,78141 
Chenango5,52719 
Clinton8,06346 
Columbia5,68117 
Cortland6,07320 
Delaware4,36622 
Dutchess37,87577 
Erie124,141340 
Essex2,97511 
Franklin5,38621 
Fulton7,80537 
Genesee8,57620 
Greene4,9176 
Hamilton5121 
Herkimer8,27345 
Jefferson11,30164 
Lewis4,1756 
Livingston7,17240 
Madison7,32136 
Monroe97,295314 
Montgomery7,15949 
Nassau225,634452 
Niagara28,56091 
NYC1,131,9411,283 
Oneida33,056106 
Onondaga59,188131 
Ontario11,63139 
Orange62,042128 
Orleans5,45723 
Oswego14,08336 
Otsego5,34221 
Putnam13,12231 
Rensselaer17,33676 
Rockland55,40548 
Saratoga24,504104 
Schenectady19,28455 
Schoharie2,6584 
Schuyler1,9234 
Seneca3,22323 
St. Lawrence12,75430 
Steuben12,41846 
Suffolk254,886552 
Sullivan9,54141 
Tioga6,32528 
Tompkins7,37213 
Ulster19,00851 
Warren7,25536 
Washington6,64337 
Wayne10,17257 
Westchester147,988167 
Wyoming5,27826 
Yates1,9784 


Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,484. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by 
County of Residence 
Albany1
Allegany2
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Dutchess2
Erie6
Fulton4
Kings3
Manhattan1
Monroe3
Nassau2
Niagara1
Oneida2
Onondaga1
Otsego1
Queens2
Saratoga1
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Ulster1
Washington1
Wyoming1
Yates1


All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 10,803 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,346 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region798,899556717,343438  
Central New York615,201280561,387196  
Finger Lakes813,709350742,069703  
Long Island2,008,2721,2471,779,6161,589  
Mid-Hudson1,562,1749311,364,281764  
Mohawk Valley308,856146283,557140  
New York City7,191,8466,5716,390,3376,464  
North Country286,797105255,86682  
Southern Tier414,294140375,750183  
Western New York893,545477806,559787  
Statewide14,893,59310,80313,276,76511,346  

