WPCNR GOVERNOR’S CORONA VIRUS REPORT. From Governor Hochul’s Press Office. November 30, 2021:

“With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants. If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you’re due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season.”



Monday’s data is summarized briefly below:



· Test Results Reported – 99,430

· Total Positive – 5,277

· Percent Positive – 5.31%

· 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.12%

· Patient Hospitalization – 2,829 (+73)

· Patients Newly Admitted – 335

· Patients in ICU – 556 (+18)

· Patients in ICU with Intubation – 304 (+6)

· Total Discharges – 215,237 (+237)

· New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 41

· Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,484

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.



· Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,168



This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.



· Total vaccine doses administered – 29,683,176

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 56,924

· Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 533,203

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.8%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%

· Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 74.1%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.4%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 77.5%

· Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.2%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region Friday, November 26, 2021 Saturday, November 27, 2021 Sunday, November 28, 2021 Capital Region 51.37 50.46 49.60 Central New York 45.74 40.97 40.84 Finger Lakes 59.60 54.88 54.27 Long Island 31.21 33.31 34.30 Mid-Hudson 23.48 23.99 24.38 Mohawk Valley 59.34 56.55 56.40 New York City 16.01 16.48 16.43 North Country 53.53 52.71 53.53 Southern Tier 52.76 47.82 48.38 Western New York 72.51 68.15 65.25 Statewide 32.00 31.48 31.39

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, November 26, 2021 Saturday, November 27, 2021 Sunday, November 28, 2021 Capital Region 7.08% 7.62% 7.75% Central New York 6.90% 6.68% 6.84% Finger Lakes 9.41% 9.61% 9.62% Long Island 4.43% 4.62% 4.78% Mid-Hudson 3.30% 3.39% 3.51% Mohawk Valley 9.25% 9.30% 9.51% New York City 1.69% 1.81% 1.85% North Country 8.33% 8.92% 9.08% Southern Tier 5.39% 5.81% 5.92% Western New York 10.15% 10.30% 10.24% Statewide 3.95% 4.05% 4.12%



Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, November 26, 2021 Saturday, November 27, 2021 Sunday, November 28, 2021 Bronx 1.60% 1.73% 1.82% Kings 1.60% 1.70% 1.70% New York 1.30% 1.34% 1.37% Queens 2.14% 2.34% 2.40% Richmond 2.74% 2.98% 3.02%



Yesterday, 5,277 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,696,277. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 34,293 72 Allegany 5,951 22 Broome 28,142 86 Cattaraugus 9,932 34 Cayuga 9,680 27 Chautauqua 14,898 61 Chemung 12,781 41 Chenango 5,527 19 Clinton 8,063 46 Columbia 5,681 17 Cortland 6,073 20 Delaware 4,366 22 Dutchess 37,875 77 Erie 124,141 340 Essex 2,975 11 Franklin 5,386 21 Fulton 7,805 37 Genesee 8,576 20 Greene 4,917 6 Hamilton 512 1 Herkimer 8,273 45 Jefferson 11,301 64 Lewis 4,175 6 Livingston 7,172 40 Madison 7,321 36 Monroe 97,295 314 Montgomery 7,159 49 Nassau 225,634 452 Niagara 28,560 91 NYC 1,131,941 1,283 Oneida 33,056 106 Onondaga 59,188 131 Ontario 11,631 39 Orange 62,042 128 Orleans 5,457 23 Oswego 14,083 36 Otsego 5,342 21 Putnam 13,122 31 Rensselaer 17,336 76 Rockland 55,405 48 Saratoga 24,504 104 Schenectady 19,284 55 Schoharie 2,658 4 Schuyler 1,923 4 Seneca 3,223 23 St. Lawrence 12,754 30 Steuben 12,418 46 Suffolk 254,886 552 Sullivan 9,541 41 Tioga 6,325 28 Tompkins 7,372 13 Ulster 19,008 51 Warren 7,255 36 Washington 6,643 37 Wayne 10,172 57 Westchester 147,988 167 Wyoming 5,278 26 Yates 1,978 4



Yesterday, 41 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 46,484. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Deaths by

County of Residence Albany 1 Allegany 2 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Clinton 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 6 Fulton 4 Kings 3 Manhattan 1 Monroe 3 Nassau 2 Niagara 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 1 Otsego 1 Queens 2 Saratoga 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1 Washington 1 Wyoming 1 Yates 1



All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 10,803 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,346 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: