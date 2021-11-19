WHITE PLAINS WEEK NOV. 19 “THE CITY COMPRENSIVE PLAN REVISION REPORT” @ 7:30 TONIGHT THE BEST WAY TO SEE “WPW” IS ON www.wpcommunitymedia.org for highest definition, crisp crystal clear audio, Express News You need to know. Or see “WPW” countywide on Fios ch.45 or Optimum ch.76 in WP JOHN BAILEY ON:

THE ONEWHITEPLUS WORK SESSION AND WHITE PLAINS VISION STATEMENT
VIDEO CLIPS OF MAYOR NOAM BRAMSON ON THE SECRETS OF NEW ROCHELLE DEVELOPMENT. CUDDY & FEDDER’S EON NICHOLS ON FINANCING AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING, AND ARTHUR COLLINS ON WHAT DEVELOPERS NEED FROM CITIES AND WHAT WESTCHESTER HAS TO CHANGE
RED ALERT ON COVID–NEW CASES DOUBLE IN A WEEKIMPACT ON HOLIDAYS, SCHOOLS
POLITICAL LEADERS BET YOUR LIFE
WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS 5 TO 12 YEAR OLDS RECEIVE 400 FIRST INJECTIONS. ONLY 21 NEW INFECTIONS OVER 7 WEELS
JOHN BAILEY AND THE NEWS ON THE WHITE PLAINS VIDEO NEWSREEL

