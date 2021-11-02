Hits: 19



MAYOR THOMAS M ROACH JR 2,600 100% Office Totals 2,600 100%



Office

COUNCILMEMBER-WHITE PLAINS VOTE-FOR-THREE PARTY 20 Districts out of 46 Reporting (43)% VotesPercent

DEM JOHN M MARTIN 2,109 26%

DEM JUSTIN C BRASCH 2,250 28%

DEM RICHARD A PAYNE 2,134 27%

REP ALLAN I GRAFMAN 1,446 18%

CSP ALLAN I GRAFMAN 109 1%

ALLAN I GRAFMAN Totals 1,555 19%

Office Totals 8,048 100%

In the lone local proposition on the ballot, Westchester voters rejected authorizing Westchester County to enact a comprehensive code of ethics, code of conduct, undated disclosure requirements and giving Board of Ethics enforcement power. The vote was 63,280 opposed and 30,741 for with 60% of the vote in.

The other 4 oppositions that are statewide were resoundingly defeated in New York City and full state results are not in yet. Westchester county voters approved State Proposition 1 and 5 but tied in very close races with 97% of the county vote in on Propositions 2, 3, and 4. Results upstate and on Long Island need to come in to see if the very negative New York City voting on all 5 State propositions will sink the propositions. That’s where they stood at midnight