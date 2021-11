JOHN BAILEY’S ELECTION DAY REPORT ON WVOX 1460’S “GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER with DENNIS AND TONNY”–THIS MORNING-THE SCRIPT.

Hits: 13

JOHN BAILEY THE CITIZENETREPORTER BROADCASTS WEEKLY 7:50 A.M.

ON RADIO WVOX 1460 A.M. TODAY’S BROADCAST!

“GOOD MORNING DENNIS AND TONNY, IT’S GREAT TO HAVE AN ELECTION DAY. HERE IN WHITE PLAINS THE MAYOR IS UNOPPOSED THAT MEANS IF ONLY 1 VOTE IS CAST FOR HIM, HE WINS IF NO WRITE-INS. 4 PERSONS ARE RUNNING FOR 3 COMMON COUNCIL 4-YEAR TERMS. THE QUESTION IS WHETHER FIRST TIME CANDIDATES ALAN GRAFMAN AND RICHARD BLAINE WILL MAKE THE COUNCIL, BOTH OR ONE.

JOHN MARTIN A 10 YEAR COUNCIL IS RUNNING BECAUSE OF HIS EXPERIENCE ON THE BUDGET AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE AND FEELS HIS EXPERTISE IN THE BUDGET IS NEEDED AS THE CITY CONTINUES TO FACE FINANCIAL CHALLENGE. JUSTIN BRASCH THE OTHER INCUMBENT IS RUNNING FOR HIS SECOND TERM.

THE WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY FOUNDATION PRESENTED ANITA HILL

ANITA HILL VIA A ZOOM PRESENTATION LAST NIGHT.

300 PERSONS SAW AND HEARD MS. HILL ON THE LEGACY OF HER EXPERIENCE OF THE JUDGE CLARENCE THOMAS SUPEREME COURT HEARINGS IN 1991

SHE TOLD THE AUDIENCE THE WAY HER TESTIMONY OF JUDGE THOMAS’S TREATMENT OF HER WAS DISMISSED BY THE COMMITTEE RESULTING THE CONFIRMATION OF JUDGE THOMAS WAS DEVASTATING. SHE SAID SHE WAS NOT EXPECTING THE FIRESTORM OF ATTACKS ON HER BUT WAS AMAZED THAT THOUSANDS OF PERSONS, WOMEN AND MEN WROTE OR CALLED HER TO TELL HER HOW THEY TOO HAD BEEN SEXUALLY HARRASSED AND ABUSED.

MS. HILL, NOW UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR OF SOCIAL POLICY LAW AND WOMEN’S AND GENDER STUDIES AT BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY IN MASSACHUSSETTS SAID SEXUAL HARASSMENT HAS NOW GROWN INTO A PANDEMIC AFFECTING THE COUNTRY MORE PROFOUNDLY SINCE 1991. THIS OUTPOURING OF MISERY INSPIRED HER TO MAKE SPREADING AWARENESS OF HOW PROLIFIC THE GROWTH OF SEXUAL EXTORTION HAS BECOME IN THE WORK PLACE AS HER LIFE’S WORK.

SHE ILLUMINATED THE HISTORY OF MALE JUDGES DISMISSING HARASSMENT CHARGES OF WOMEN AS BEING JUST PART OF HUMAN NATURE IN THEIR DECISIONS AND HOW IT HAS BEGUN TO CHANGE.

SHE SAID IN REPONSE TO QUESTIONS THAT THE ONLY WAY TO CURE THIS EPIDEMIC IS FOR LEADERS OF ORGANIZATIONS TO WANT TO CHANGE THE CULTURE OF DISMISSING SEXUAL HARRASSMENT THROUGH EXCUSES OF NOT KNOWING THE FACTS AND CONDONING SUPERVISORS’ OR CO-WORKERS’ INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR.

SHE SAID 1 IN 4 WOMEN IN THE U.S. EXPERIENCE PARTNER VIOLENCE AND SEXUAL ABUSE, 1 IN 3 WOMEN SAY THEY HAVE BEEN HARASSED AT WORK BUT DO NOT REPORT IT BECAUSE OF FEAR OF RETALIATION.

WOMEN OF COLOR EXPERIENCE HIGHER RATES OF HARASSMENT THAN WHITE WOMEN.

SHE ENCOURAGED PERSONS OBSERVING SEXUAL HARASSMENT IN THE WORKPLACE TO REPORT IT—THAT IS A START. IF YOU SEE SOMEBODY DO SOMETHING THEY SHOULD NOT BE DOING IT REPORT IT.

At THE COMMON COUNCIL LAST NIGHT THE COUNCIL EXTENDED THE HOTEL OCCUPANCY TAX IN WHITE PLAINS FOR ANOTHER THREE YEARS AT 3% OF THE COST OF A ROOM.

70 WESTCHESTER AVENUE AVENUE 3 APARTMENT PROJECT OPPOSITE THE WESTCHESTER MALL BY SABER-NORTH WHITE PLAINS OVER ON THE WEST SIDE WAS ARROVED FOR A NEW SITE PLAN FOR 175 NEW APARTMENTS, A MOTOR VEHICLE SALES SHOWROOM AND RESTAURANT AND RETAIL, 27 STUDIOS, 81 ONE BEDROOMS, 19 ONE BEDROOMS WITH DEN, AND 48 2-BEDROOMS.

WHITE PLAINS ANNOUNCED IT WILL BRING BACK THE HOLIDAY MARKET THAT WAS A HUGE HIT LAST DECEMBER AND JANUARY,

IN THE LAST WEEK, COVID NEW INFECTIONS IN WESTCHESTER COUNTY CONTINUED AT AN AVERAGE OF 88 NEW INFECTIONS A DAY OVER THE 8 DAYS.

FROM SUNDAY OCTOBER 24 THROUGH SUNDAY, OCTOBER 31, THERE WERE 625 NEW INFECTIONS AMONG 56,558 TESTED IN THE COUNTY.

THAT IS AN INFECTION RATE OF 1.1% (ONE NEW INFECTED PERSON TESTING POSITIVE IN LAST 14 DAYS, SPREADING THE DISEASE TO 1 OTHER PERSON –WHICH MEANS THE INFECTIONS IN THE HUNDREDS A WEEK . IN THE WEEK PREVIOUS OCTOBER 17 TO 24TH, THERE WERE 434 INFECTIONS SONEW INFECTIONS WENT UP 44% LAST WEEK.

PEOPLE SHOULD CONTINUE TO WEAR MASKS IN PUBLIC AND IN STORES I SEE PEOPLE WEARING MASKS IN WHITE PLAINS. BE AWARE. SEE YOU NEXT WEEK.”