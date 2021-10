Hits: 6

TuesdayNovember 2, these candidates will be running for the White Plains Common Council. John Bailey, The White Plains CitizeNetReporter, interviewed all four asking them the questions that are on voters’ minds–perhaps even yours about the city of White Plains future. just click or copy and post on the links under each picture to see their 30 minute interview with John Bailey,

ALAN GRAFMAN-–CLICK ON –http://wpcommunitymedia.org/people-to-be-heard/10142021-684

JUSTIN BRASCH-–Click/Post this link: http://wpcommunitymedia.org/people-to-be-heard/10222021-780

JOHN MARTIN — CLICK OR POST THIS LINK: http://wpcommunitymedia.org/people-to-be-heard/10152021-797