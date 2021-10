WHITE PLAINS WEEK TONIGHT AT 7:30: ELECTION INTERVIEW WITH RICHARD PAYNE IN HIGH DEFINITION, CRYSTAL CLEAR AUDION ON www.wpcommunitymedia.org or FIOS Ch 45 or OPTIMUM ch. 76

Hits: 4

RICHARD PAYNE, CANDIDATE FOR COMMON COUNCIL IS INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BAILEY THIS EVENING.

WITH THE ELECTION FOR COMMON COUNCIL COMING UP NOVEMBER 2, JOHN BAILEY HAS DECIDED TO REBROADCAST THE FOUR INTERVIEWS HE DID WITH THE CANDIDATES FOR COMMON COUNCIL AND THE COUNTY LEGISLATURE BECAUSE HE FEELS EVERYONE SHOULD BE INFORMED ABOUT THE CANDIDATES WHO ARE RUNNING.

2 OF THE INTERVIEWS WILL BE SEEN ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK: MR. PAYNEWILL BE ON TONIGHT FOR COUNCIL AND BENJAMIN BOYKIN RUNNING FOR COUNTY LEGISLATOR WILL BE SHOWN ON MONDAY’S WHITE PLAINS WEEK.

THE ALLAN GRAFMAN, JOHN MARTIN, AND JUSTIN BRASH INTERVIEWS WILL BE AVAILABLE ANYTIME ON WWW.WPCOMMUNITYMEDIA.ORG AND ON WPCNR.COM WHERE YOU CAN GO AND SIZE UP THE CANDIDATES