TEN DIGIT DIALING FOR 914,845, 516 LOCAL CALLS NOT IN EFFECT 37 HOURS AFTER IT WAS SUPPOSED TO STAR.

WPCNR HAYWIRE By John F. Bailey. October 25, 2021:

I forgot when making a local call to Peekskill Sunday that I needed to dial 914, but I got through to my party. I slapped my forehead. Realizing my mistake. But I got through!

Even though I was told by the Westchester Public/Private Partnership newsletter Friday the national Ten Digit Dialing “would be required for local calls starting October 24.”

This morning I called Altice Optimum to see why TEN DIGIT DIALING was not in effect. I could not get through BECAUSE Optimum requiring a pin number—when previously my phone number was enough for a technical question. That is a major problem, since I never had a pin number from Optimum ever.

I called Verizon public relations in Washington, D.C. leaving a message for Richard Young, Vice President for Public Relations, asking if the area code was automatically supplied if you dialed a 7-digit number and so far he has not gotten back to me.

I attempted to talk to AT&T cellphone service to see if the “914” “516” or “845” was automatically supplied through the miracle of telecommunications. Working through their voice mail prompts I was unable to supply the pin number nor the temporary pin number needed for me to talk to a person to answer this simple question.

I contacted the Westchester County Office of Communications to see if there was a reason for the system either not being in effect, or was in a delay.

The communications office issued this statement:

“That was the information that DSPS/Public Private Partnership was given, that 10 digit dialing was supposed to begin yesterday, October 24. That is why it was printed that way in our newsletter. We cannot speak to any kind of delay that may have taken place. “