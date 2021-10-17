REHAB OF 92- YEAR OLD PLAYLAND STARTS! PHOTOGRAPHS OF THE DAY

Hits: 14
Here is where the projects involving Playland are, according to the Westchester County website:
RP02A-Playland Ice Casino Improvements II
- COVID-19 Mitigation Measures for Main Rink HVAC systems are in construction.
RP006-Playland Various Rides and Components
- Rehabilitation of the historic Grand Carousel and Derby Racer Pavilions construction complete.
RP23B-Playland Colonade Rehabilitation
- Colonnade reconstruction to begin construction shortly.
RP23F-Playland Tower Rehabilitation
- Reconstruction of the Playland Towers underway.
RP025-Playland Shoreline Rehabilitation
- Rehabilitation of the Bathhouse and South Bathhouse storefronts are under construction.
RP028-Playland Structural Restoration
- Restoration of structures for games and food vendors, employee areas, arcades and restrooms – Phase 1 and 2 are in construction, Phase 3 is designed.
RP031-Playland Switchgear Building
- Construction of new switchgear facility is in construction.
RP033-Playland Fire Suppression System
- Upgrade of sprinkler systems is in construction.
RP040-Playland Administration Buildings Rehabilitation
- Rehabilitation of the North and South Administration Buildings are under construction.
RP042-Playland Site Improvements
- Rehabilitation of the Fountain plaza is in construction.
RP047-Playland Parking Lot Drainage Improvement
- Rehabilitation of the Pool Parking Lot under construction.
- Rehabilitation of the Main Parking Lot in design.
RP053-Playland Pool Rehabilitation
- Reconstruction of the Playland Pool and Central Bathhouse under construction.
RP054-Playland Bathhouse Canopy Replacement
- Replacement of bathhouse canopy is complete.