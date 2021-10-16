GREENBURGH (NEXT DOOR TO WHITE PLAINS) SCHEDULES TOWN MEETING OCT 27 TO DISCUSS MARIJUANA

Hits: 15

WPCNR THE FEINER REPORT. By Greenburgh Town

Earlier this year the NY State legislature approved legislation to legalize marijuana for anyone 21 years or older. Municipalities can opt-out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and/or on-site consumption licenses (cannabis lounges) from within their borders before the December 31, 2021 deadline. If a municipality does NOT opt-out by 12/31, it CAN NOT opt-out in the future, but if a municipality DOES OPT-OUT before 12/31, it CAN always opt back in at a later date by repealing the local law. Other options include regulating locations -only allowing locations in some sections of town (example: industrial areas, not near schools, downtown business areas).



The Greenburgh Town Board will hold a public discussion at our Town Board meeting on Wednesday evening, October 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM. The meeting will be held at Town Hall. Your participation and input is welcome. We will hear presentations and be provided with more info re: options available to the town. If you are unable to attend but want to express your thoughts please e mail townboard@greenburghny.com. We will discuss the format of the meeting at our work session on Tuesday.





Westchester towns that have opted-out:

Eastchester

North Salem

Yorktown

Lewisboro

Larchmont

Bronxville

Ardsley

Rye Brook

Somers

North Castle

Mt. Kisco



Towns considering opting-out:

Harrison

Rye

Mamaroneck

Scarsdale

Dobbs Ferry