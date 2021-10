JOHN BAILEY “ALIVE” ON WVOX 1460 “DENNIS AND TONNY GOOD MORNING WESTCHESTER” THIS MORNING–JB IS HEARD TUESDAYS ON WVOX 7:50 AM TO 8 AM– TODAY’S TRANSCRIPT!

Hits: 8

” GOOD MORNING FROM WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK USA WHERE ITS 70 DEGREES AND SUNNY WPCNR DEGREES.

THE TALK OF THE TOWN THIS MORNING IS MARIJUANA IS MOVING IN.

THE COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATIONS TONIGHT WILL HOLD A NON ZOOMED MEETING AT EDUCATION HOUSE AT 7 IN WHITE PLAINS TO EXPLORE WHAT THE CITY COMMON COUNCIL WILL DECIDE ON MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND RETAIL OUTLETS IN WHITE PLAINS.

“TO BAN OR NOT TO BAN IS THE QUESTION. THE CITY HAS UNTIL DECEMBER 31 TO TAKE A POSITION FOR OR AGAINST. ACCORDING TO THE MARIIJUANA LAW SIGNED BY GOVERNOR CUOMO CREATING AN OVERSIGHT COMMISSION JUST STAFFED RECENTLY IF WHITE PLAINS APPROVES SUCH OUTLETS THEY CANNOT RESCIND APPROVAL.

IF THEY TURN IT DOWN THEY CAN ALWAYS APPROVE IT SOMETIME IN THE FUTURE. THE CITY HAS NOT TAKEN A POSITION BECAUSE AS OF NOW THERE HAS BEEN NO POSITION TAKEN ON MARIJUANA BY THE CITY BECAUSE—SURPRISE –NO CONDITIONS OF OPERATION HAVE BEEN SET YET BY THE STATE COMMISSION.

THIS MEANS BIG MONEY LOSS TO WHITE PLAINS IF THE CITY DOES NOT APPROVE IT. IF HARRISON APPROVES MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES AND RETAIL OUTLETS AND THERE IS NO INDICATION THEY HAVE AND GREENBURGH FOR EXAMPLE –PEOPLE IN WHITE PLAINS WILL GO TO GREENBURGH AND HARRISON TO BUY THE MARIJUANA.

THE STATE HAS APPROVED A 13% SALES TAX ON THE PRODUCT, FOR COMMUNITIES WHO ALLOW THE ESTABLISHMENTS .

OF COURSE, WE HAVE NO IDEA WHAT HOURS OF THE DAY THESE EMPORIUMS WILL BE ALLOWED TO OPEN. CONSIDERING THE WHITE PLAINS IS THE SOCIAL FOCUS OF THE COUNTY NIGHT HOURS WOULD BE A PARTICULAR CONCERN.

MARIJUANA LOUNGES ALSO POSE THE QUALITY OF LIFE ISSUE THE SWEET SMELL OF ON THE CORNER OF MAMARONECK AVENUE AND RENAISSANCE SQUARE MIGHT BE AN ISSUE IF NIGHT HOURS PARALLEL THE ENTERTAINMENT DISTRICT IN FULL SWING.

BIG NEWS FROM BROOKLYN NEW YORK USA. THE APPELLATE COURT IN THE 2ND DEPARTMENT IS ASKING CITY OF WHITE PLAINS ATTORNEYS AND GEDNEY ASSOCIATION LEGAL COUNSEL FOR COURT DATES THE COUNSELS ARE AVAILABLE FOR THE APPELLATE COURT TO HEAR AFTER 2 YEARS — AFTER THE GEDNEY ASSOCIATION APPEAL ON THE JUDGE LEFKOWITZ FRENCH AMERICAN SCHOOL OF NEW YORK DECISION APPROVING FASNY CONSTRUCTION –

SOURCES TELL THIS REPORTER THE CASE COULD HAVE ORAL ARGUMENTS BY DECEMBER—WHAT A CHRISTMAS PRESENT FOR FASNY OR THE GEDNEY ASSOCIATION—

WHAT’S AT STAKE HERE IS WHETHER AN 85-YEAR OLD COVENANT THAT GOES WITH A PROPERTY SHOULD BE OBEYED AND WHETHER A SCHOOL IS AN INSTITUTION, AND WHETHER ADEQUATE ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEWS WERE CONDUCTED APPROPRIATELY BY THE DEVELOPER OR WERE GLOMMED OVER WHEN THE PLANS CHANGED. WE WILL KEEP YOU POSTED.

COVID NUMBERS IN THE LAST 4 WEEKS SINCE SEPTEMBER 12, 3,499 PERSONS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID. BY THIS DATE OCTOBER 12 THE INCUBATION PERIOD FOR THE PERIOD OF SEPTEMBER 12 TO SEPTEMBER 26 SHOULD BE IMPACTING THE NUMBERS. THE SPREAD RATE SHOULD BE JUST ABOUT 1 PERSON INFECTED FOR EVERY PERSON TESTED POSITIVE 4 WEEKS AGO WHICH WOULD MEAN 2,051 INFECTIONS BUT WE HAVE SEEN ONLY 1,362 NEWLY INFECTED OVER THE LAST 4 WEEKS.

97,563 HAVE BEEN TESTED IN 4 WEEKS AND 2,137 HAVE TESTED POSITIVE—THAT IS 2.2% BUT OVER THE LAST 2 WEEKS—1,362 PERSONS HAVE GOTTEN COVID—AN AVERAGE OF 97 NEW INFECTIONS PER DAY FROM SEPTEMBER 26 THROUGH SUNDAY OCTOBER 10. THIS MEANS VACCINES ARE PREVENTING MORE PEOPLE FROM GETTING THE DISEASE FROM THOSE GETTING COVID FROM SEPTEMBER 12 THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26, AND PERSONS INFECTED ARE GETTING LESS SICK.”

THAT’S MY SELECTIONS FROM THE SMORGASBORD OF THE NEWS BUFFET IN WHITE PLAINS NY USA”