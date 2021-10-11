CNA DISCUSSES MARIJUANA IN WHITE PLAINS TUESDAY. URGES CITY TO TAKE POSITION.

In March of 2021, Governor Cuomo and the NY State legislature approved legislation to legalize marijuana for anyone 21 years or older, but municipalities can opt-out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and/or on-site consumption licenses (cannabis lounges) from within their borders before the December 31, 2021 deadline. If a municipality does NOT opt-out by 12/31, it CAN NOT opt-out in the future, but if a municipality DOES OPT-OUT before 12/31, it CAN always opt back in at a later date by repealing the local law.



This will be the major topic of discussion as well as Ladder 34 at the next CNA Meeting on Tuesday 10/12 at 7pm. The meeting will be in person at the White Plains Board of Education. Safety Commissioner Chong unfortunately is not able to attend, but we are hoping that some Common Council members will be in attendance. Since we will not have a special guest, we will not be using Zoom, thus we hope that you can attend in person Whatever your opinion is on the issue, marijuana dispensaries/cafes have the potential to change the character of the city. Whether you are in favor of or against marijuana dispensaries/cafes, this is a discussion that the city should be facilitating so that residents can provide input. To date, Mayor Roach and the Common Council have not taken a public position, nor have they held public meetings to debate the issue. Eleven Westchester towns have already opted-out, and five more are in the process of holding public town meetings.



Westchester towns that have opted-out:

Eastchester

North Salem

Yorktown

Lewisboro

Larchmont

Bronxville

Ardsley

Rye Brook

Somers

North Castle

Mt. Kisco



Towns considering opting-out:

Harrison

Rye

Mamaroneck

Scarsdale

Dobbs Ferry



Please email our elected officials and ask them to provide the residents with information on the potential impacts on our city and request public forums before the above deadline.