WESTCHESTER EXCEEDS 1,000 NEW CASES OF COVID A WEEK AGAIN THIRD STRAIGHT WEEK

WPCNR CORONAVIRUS UPDATE. From the New York State Covid-19 Tracker. September 18, 2021:

New Covid infections in Westchester totaled 1,006 new cases in 6 days this week, September 12 through September 17, the third consecutive week in which new cases have exceeded 1,000 a week, averaging 167 new cases a day,

Friday 8,186 Westchesterites were tested—179 tested positive for an infection rate of 2.2% of those tested. The Spread rate based on 188 persons testing positive on September 3 (2 weeks ago) divided into 179 new infections Friday the 17th was .95.

Each one of those 188 persons testing positive two weeks ago on September 3 infected approximatelyone other person.

This 1,000 new infections a week spread rate says covid is still infecting on a 1 new infection translates into infecting 1 new person within 10 to 14 days.

The message means more persons in the county must get vaccinated, or we must mask up and socialize more responsibly(no large groups, wearing masks, and not associating with persons you do not know.