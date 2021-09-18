Monday Road Closures Sep 20

Hits: 5
From Legislator Ben Boykin
BRONX RIVER PARKWAY
WEATHER PERMITTING
SINGLE LANE CLOSURES
TOWN OF HARTSDALE/VILLAGE OF SCARSDALE
ROADWAY: Bronx River Parkway.
LIMITS: At River Road (Bridge).
WHAT: Roadway/Bridge resurfacing project.
IMPACTS: The BRP northbound & southbound single lanes will be closed to motorists at the above location (weather permitting).
WHEN: Monday, September 20, thru Friday, September 24, 2021 between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm (weather permitting).
WESTCHESTER AVENUE, C.R. 71
EASTBOUND/WESTBOUND
LANE CLOSURES
CITY OF WHITE PLAINS
ROADWAY: Westchester Avenue (Eastbound/Westbound).
LIMITS: Eastbound – Between South Broadway and Bloomingdale Road. Westbound – Between Bloomingdale Road and South Broadway.
WHAT: Drainage improvements, sidewalk and curb installation.
IMPACTS: There will be single or double lane closures of Westchester Avenue (Eastbound\Westbound) within the above limits.
WHEN: Monday, September 20, thru Friday, September 24, 2021. Eastbound between the hours of 7:30 am and 3:30 pm. Westbound between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:30 pm.
MAMARONECK AVENUE C.R. 8C
LANE/SHOULDER CLOSURE
CITY OF WHITE PLAINS
ROADWAY: Mamaroneck Avenue.
LIMITS: Bryant Avenue to Ridgeway.
WHAT: Roadway improvement project.
IMPACTS: The right lane/shoulder closed of Mamaroneck Avenue within the above limits.
WHEN: Monday, September 20, thru Friday, September 24, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:30 pm.
For additional information please contact the Westchester County
Department of Public Works and Transportation