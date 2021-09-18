Monday Road Closures Sep 20

Hits: 5

From Legislator Ben Boykin



BRONX RIVER PARKWAY

WEATHER PERMITTING

SINGLE LANE CLOSURES

TOWN OF HARTSDALE/VILLAGE OF SCARSDALE

ROADWAY: Bronx River Parkway.

LIMITS: At River Road (Bridge).

WHAT: Roadway/Bridge resurfacing project.

IMPACTS: The BRP northbound & southbound single lanes will be closed to motorists at the above location (weather permitting).

WHEN: Monday, September 20, thru Friday, September 24, 2021 between the hours of 9:30 am and 3:30 pm (weather permitting).

WESTCHESTER AVENUE, C.R. 71

EASTBOUND/WESTBOUND

LANE CLOSURES

CITY OF WHITE PLAINS

ROADWAY: Westchester Avenue (Eastbound/Westbound).

LIMITS: Eastbound – Between South Broadway and Bloomingdale Road. Westbound – Between Bloomingdale Road and South Broadway.

WHAT: Drainage improvements, sidewalk and curb installation.

IMPACTS: There will be single or double lane closures of Westchester Avenue (Eastbound\Westbound) within the above limits.

WHEN: Monday, September 20, thru Friday, September 24, 2021. Eastbound between the hours of 7:30 am and 3:30 pm. Westbound between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:30 pm.

MAMARONECK AVENUE C.R. 8C

LANE/SHOULDER CLOSURE

CITY OF WHITE PLAINS

ROADWAY: Mamaroneck Avenue.

LIMITS: Bryant Avenue to Ridgeway.

WHAT: Roadway improvement project.

IMPACTS: The right lane/shoulder closed of Mamaroneck Avenue within the above limits.

WHEN: Monday, September 20, thru Friday, September 24, 2021 between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:30 pm.



For additional information please contact the Westchester County

Department of Public Works and Transportation