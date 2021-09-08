SEVERE WEATHER POSSIBLE IN HUDSON VALLEY THIS AFTERNOON

Hits: 15



Governor Kathy Hochul today cautioned New Yorkers of potential weather impacts as thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain are expected in New York City, Hudson Valley and Capital Region areas of the state later this afternoon and continuing through this evening.

The main threats from these storms are damaging wind gusts and additional rain in areas that recently experienced flooding, especially urban, low-lying, and poor drainage areas. Brief, isolated tornadoes may also occur as the weather system moves west to east across the state.