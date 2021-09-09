FIRST RESPONDERS MEMORIAL TO BE UNVEILED. FAMILIES OF THOSE LOST TO 9/11 RELATED ILLNESS JOIN COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER FOR PRIVATE UNVEILING FRIDAY.

Hits: 8

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. From the Westchester County Department of Communications. September 9, 2021:

Westchester County will unveil a new 9/11 memorial dedicated to the first responders who lost their lives to 9/11 related illnesses Friday. The unveiling of the Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial is a fulfilled promise made by County Executive George Latimer to honor those we have lost due to 9/11 related illnesses:

· Firefighter – Gary S Allo – White Plains Fire Department

· Police Officer – Christopher M Barry – NYPD

· Sergeant – Patrick J Boyle – NYPD

· Sergeant – Patrick T Coyne – NYPD

· Battalion – Chief Kevin R Byrnes – FDNY

· John M Cozza – Construction Industry

· Emergency Medical Technician – Luis De Pena, Jr – FDNY

· Police Officer Kenneth X Domenech – NYPD

· Police Officer Nicholas G Finelli – NYPD

· Lieutenant – Clark W Douglass – White Plains Fire Department

· Firefighter – Daniel R Foley – FDNY

· Detective – Mark S Gado – New Rochelle Police Department

· Richard A Grace – Construction Industry

· Commissioner Peter S Guyett – Yonkers Fire Department

· Firefighter – Herbert D Harriott – Rye Fire Department

· Police Officer – Joseph F Heid – NYPD

· Detective – Michael A Houlahan – NYPD

· John A Lo Bianco – Construction Industry

· Police Officer – Anthony Maggiore – Yonkers Police Department

· Executive Director – Stephan Hittmann – FDNY

· Fire Fighter – Gary S Martin – White Plains Fire Department

· Lieutenant – Roy D McLaughlin – Yonkers Police Department

· Firefighter – Robert A Mentrasti – Fairview Fire Department

· Detective – James W Monahan – NYPD

· Police Officer – Walter L Mallinson – Harrison Police Department

· Lieutenant – John W Moran – FDNY

· Firefighter – Kevin J Nolan – FDNY

· Police Officer – Kathleen O’Connor Funigello – New Rochelle Police Department

· Firefighter – John V Peteani Jr – Yonkers Fire Department

· Firefighter – Michael R O’Hanlon – FDNY

· Firefighter – Eduardo A Rivera – Yonkers Fire Department

· Detective – Joseph E Seabrook – NYPD

· Captain – Robert J Spatta – Croton on the Hudson Fire Department

· Deputy Chief – Frank G Strollo – New Rochelle Fire Department

· Captain – Ronald G Peifer SR – FDNY

· Captain – Dennis P Tortorella – Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department

· Firefighter – Neill S Tyndal JR – Yonkers Fire Department

· Detective – Charles J Wassil JR – Peekskill Police Department

· Lieutenant – Marden C Wolf – White Plains Fire Department

· James P Sullivan – New York City Transit Authority

· Sergeant – Peter C Woods – NYPD, Hartsdale Fire Commissioner & Co-Chair Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial

Friday, September 10

2pm

The Rising Memorial

Kensico Dam Plaza

Valhalla, NY 10595

The unveiling on Friday, September 10 will be a private event for family and friends of those lost before the public unveiling on Saturday, September 11 at the County’s memorial at 3:30pm.

Latimer said: “This memorial is the culmination of a promise this County government made to the families and loved ones of these true Westchester heroes. We will not ever take for granted the actions of these individuals and hope that each person who visits this memorial understands their lasting impact.”

The new memorial, which overlooks The Rising memorial at the Kensico Dam Plaza, is made up of granite stones set on a stone veneer wall. Each stone is etched with the names of the Westchester first responders lost to 9/11 related illnesses. The Westchester County 9/11 First Responders Memorial is designed to complement the stonework of the Dam and surround The Rising as an eternal watch.

The total length of each wall is 20’ and will hold up to 4 4’ long memorial stones each, for a total of 8 memorial stones. A light – which will be known as the Eternal Light – is centered between the two walls and directly across the entrance to the original memorial, The Rising. This light will be on 24/7 to signify the light shone on the County by those this memorial intends to honor.

Construction of this solemn memorial was done by R. Pugni and Sons, Inc. The design of the memorial was completed by a combination of the County’s dedicated Department of Planning. Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation and a committee made up of loved ones of those lost to 9/11 related illnesses. The committee, was co-chaired by New York City Police Officer Matthew J. McCauley and NYPD Sargent Peter Woods who lost his battle to a 9/11 related illness earlier this year.

McCauley said: “On the eve of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks we are reminded of the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost that day, including those from Westchester County who are memorialized at “The Rising.” Unfortunately, the toll of those lost continues to increase due to 9/11 related illnesses that have claimed so many of our 9/11 First Responders. Again, Westchester County has seen far too many lost to 9/11 illnesses. As the Co-Chair of a Committee made up widows, children, other family members, friends and first responders themselves, we applaud Westchester County Executive George Latimer and his team for supporting our vision and desire to have a memorial for those 9/11 First Responders that worked or resided in county, who have died of illnesses they developed as a result of their heroic actions in the aftermath of the September 11th terrorist attacks. This permanent memorial alongside “The Rising” will ensure that the sacrifice of all lost that day and thereafter is never forgotten.”

The committee, who the County owes a debt of gratitude to for their dedicated work, is made up of:

· Peter Woods, Co-Chair

· Matthew McCauley, Co-Chair

· Georgia Asciutto

· Valerie Sullivan

· Anne Byrnes

· Margaret O’Hanlon

· Chelsea Wilson

· Patricia Mallinson

· Ellen Peifer

· Sabrina Douglass

· Chief Andrew Sandor, New Rochelle Fire Department

· Firefighter Robert Barbella, White Plains Fire Department

· Carol Ann Gleason

· Andrew Mentrasti

· Sara Trujillo

· Kevin McGuire

· Firefighter Sandra Bessels, Harrison Fire Department

· Firefighter Robert Curtin, Mount Vernon Fire Department

This committee, through the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, met regularly to plan this new memorial. The work done by them, to honor their loved ones, will be forever cherished by the people of Westchester County.