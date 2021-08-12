NEW JERSEY COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH DETAILS INVASION OF COVID DELTA VARIANT IN NJ SINCE JULY 26–RAISES SIGNIFICANT ISSUES FOR NEW YORK RESPONSE TO THIRD WAVE TO CONSIDER BEFORE SEPTEMBER

Hits: 0

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS REPORT, Part II. From video of Judith Persiculli, Commissioner of Health for State of New Jersey. August 12:

While WPCNR was watching the Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey video in the previous story, I stayed to watch the state Health Commissioner, Judith Persiculli report on the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the last three weeks. This video was recorded on August 6, and by Monday, August 9, it has gotten worse. Ms. Persiculli gives and most chilling profile of who is getting covid, how it is affecting nursing homes, how it spread, and the rapid growth.