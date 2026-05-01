MAY 1–THE LATIMER LETTER

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Rep. George Latimer's header image

Neighbor,

 

As we close out April, I want to keep you informed of some things that my team and I have been following at home and in D.C.

 

I am greatly concerned for the rise of political violence plaguing our politics. The recent assasination attempt at the correspondent’s dinner is just one of many examples of this problem, and I am thankful that nobody was harmed during the event. Our country was founded on the principle of freedom of speech; violence that seeks to take the place of speech or silence others who wish to use this right has no place in our country.

 

Understanding that independent thought and speech, may ultimately lead to disagreement; and accepting that feat is a step in the direction of lowering the heat on how we approach politics. To work together, we must maintain a line of communications. To move forward, we must work together.
IN WASHINGTON

Saihaj Singh, Ardsley High School student, with Congressman George Latimer in Washington, D.C. at the House of Code Ceremony for the Congressional App Challenge Winners.

ISSUES THAT STILL MATTER

The midterm elections are around the corner and the war is still ravaging in the Middle East. But, remaining top of mind are issues like the affordability crisis, the rising threat of climate change, and obtaining justice for the Epstein survivors. To stay up to date and to follow along with how I vote, which bills I co-sponsor, and legislation I put forward, follow this link here.

Watch some of my recent House of Representatives floor speeches:

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IN THE NEWS

I was able to sit down on NewsNation and discuss the war in the Middle East and the NOPE Act.

Watch the full clip here: 

Trump administration declared victory over Iran too soon: Rep. George Latimer | Morning in America

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT

Gas prices are skyrocketing while only concepts of a plan to end this war are being mentioned. It’s time for real reform to address the rising costs and the pressures weighing on the American people.
TEXTING SIGN UP

In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting
STAY IN TOUCH 

Make sure to follow me on Instagram, FacebookBlueskyTwitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe

 

As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!

 

Sincerely,
Rep. George Latimer's signature image

Rep. George Latimer

Member of Congress

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