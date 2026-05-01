MAY 1–THE LATIMER LETTER

As we continue to see prices soar, I’ve been in Washington with my team working to find a path forward to lower everyday costs.

Gas prices continue to increase and the American people shouldn’t be paying the price at the pump because of a war that hasn’t been approved through Congress. That’s why it was imperative to vote YES when House Democrats forced another bipartisan War Powers Resolution.

In early February, I signed onto a Discharge Petition to force a vote on critical legislation that would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals. Since then, I’ve heard many of your concerns regarding the Administration’s abrupt decision to end TPS designations for Haiti. Haitian refugees are our neighbors and show up in our communities every day. On April 16th, I was proud to stand with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation in the House that would extend TPS for law-abiding and tax paying Haitians.

I also want to update you on a recent piece of legislation I introduced with Representative Joe Morelle, The Poll Worker Tax Cut Act. This legislation, if passed, would exempt all pay received by poll workers from federal income taxes. Participating in our democracy shouldn’t be curtailed by a poll worker shortage. Poll workers are critical to the administration of our elections, working to keep our voting secure and efficient, and this bill is an incentive to attract more poll workers.

This month, I was also pleased to welcome and congratulate the winners of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge winners in Washington. Their App ‘BitView’ will help streamline how interviews are conducted online, allowing user hosts to conduct high-quality interviews directly in their browser. They are a testament to the bright future of the 16th District, and we look forward to the fruits of such innovation.