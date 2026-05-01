MAY 1–THE LATIMER LETTER

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Neighbor,
As we close out April, I want to keep you informed of some things that my team and I have been following at home and in D.C.
I am greatly concerned for the rise of political violence plaguing our politics. The recent assasination attempt at the correspondent’s dinner is just one of many examples of this problem, and I am thankful that nobody was harmed during the event. Our country was founded on the principle of freedom of speech; violence that seeks to take the place of speech or silence others who wish to use this right has no place in our country.
Understanding that independent thought and speech, may ultimately lead to disagreement; and accepting that feat is a step in the direction of lowering the heat on how we approach politics. To work together, we must maintain a line of communications. To move forward, we must work together.
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|IN WASHINGTON
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As we continue to see prices soar, I’ve been in Washington with my team working to find a path forward to lower everyday costs.
Gas prices continue to increase and the American people shouldn’t be paying the price at the pump because of a war that hasn’t been approved through Congress. That’s why it was imperative to vote YES when House Democrats forced another bipartisan War Powers Resolution.
In early February, I signed onto a Discharge Petition to force a vote on critical legislation that would extend Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitian nationals. Since then, I’ve heard many of your concerns regarding the Administration’s abrupt decision to end TPS designations for Haiti. Haitian refugees are our neighbors and show up in our communities every day. On April 16th, I was proud to stand with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation in the House that would extend TPS for law-abiding and tax paying Haitians.
I also want to update you on a recent piece of legislation I introduced with Representative Joe Morelle, The Poll Worker Tax Cut Act. This legislation, if passed, would exempt all pay received by poll workers from federal income taxes. Participating in our democracy shouldn’t be curtailed by a poll worker shortage. Poll workers are critical to the administration of our elections, working to keep our voting secure and efficient, and this bill is an incentive to attract more poll workers.
This month, I was also pleased to welcome and congratulate the winners of the 2025 Congressional App Challenge winners in Washington. Their App ‘BitView’ will help streamline how interviews are conducted online, allowing user hosts to conduct high-quality interviews directly in their browser. They are a testament to the bright future of the 16th District, and we look forward to the fruits of such innovation.
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Saihaj Singh, Ardsley High School student, with Congressman George Latimer in Washington, D.C. at the House of Code Ceremony for the Congressional App Challenge Winners.
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ISSUES THAT STILL MATTER
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The midterm elections are around the corner and the war is still ravaging in the Middle East. But, remaining top of mind are issues like the affordability crisis, the rising threat of climate change, and obtaining justice for the Epstein survivors. To stay up to date and to follow along with how I vote, which bills I co-sponsor, and legislation I put forward, follow this link here.
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Watch some of my recent House of Representatives floor speeches:
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SURVEY
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IN THE NEWS
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I was able to sit down on NewsNation and discuss the war in the Middle East and the NOPE Act.
Watch the full clip here:
Trump administration declared victory over Iran too soon: Rep. George Latimer | Morning in America
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SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT
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Gas prices are skyrocketing while only concepts of a plan to end this war are being mentioned. It’s time for real reform to address the rising costs and the pressures weighing on the American people.
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|TEXTING SIGN UP
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In case you missed it, my office sends text messages to residents in the 16th District. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home. If you would like to join our texting list, you can sign up here: https://latimer.house.gov/services/subscribe-texting
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|STAY IN TOUCH
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Make sure to follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Twitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe
As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!
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Sincerely,
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Rep. George Latimer
Member of Congress