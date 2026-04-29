APRIL 29–BOARD OF LEGISLATORS FORMS TASK FORCE TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC ISSUES AFFLICTING FAMILIES

Hits: 42

Group to Fight Affordability Crisis for Residents and Businesses

WHITE PLAINS, NY—The Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the formation of the Affordability and Economic Development Task Force to address financial pressures facing residents and businesses and strengthen economic opportunity across the County, as federal priorities contribute to growing economic strain.

The task force will focus on key drivers of affordability challenges, including economic development, job creation, energy prices, housing, transportation, small business opportunities, and food costs. In the coming months, the group will convene County stakeholders and experts to develop practical, actionable policy recommendations to improve residents’ quality of life.

Legislator Colin D. Smith will lead the task force and work with Board leadership to assemble relevant stakeholders and subject matter experts. He was joined at today’s announcement by community, business, and nonprofit leaders, along with Legislators Nancy E. Barr (D–Harrison, Port Chester, Rye Brook), co-chair of the Families Task Force, and James Nolan (R–Yonkers, Eastchester, Bronxville), chair of the Small Business Committee, to show support for the effort.

Board Chairman Vedat Gashi (D–New Castle, Ossining, Somers, Yorktown) said, “I am proud to appoint Legislator Smith to chair this task force. He has been a tremendous advocate for affordability for Westchester residents and working families. I trust his guidance and leadership to move this work forward. At a time when federal actions are creating financial uncertainty, the Board is doing everything possible to make life more affordable for the people of Westchester.”

Legislator Smith (D–Cortlandt, Peekskill, Yorktown), current Chair of the Board’s Legislation Committee, said,

“This task force moves us forward on one of the biggest challenges facing Westchester residents: affordability. Too many people are stretched thin. We will focus on issues that matter most, including housing, jobs, energy costs, and support for small businesses. Westchester has the talent and ideas to meet this moment. I look forward to bringing people together and delivering practical recommendations to the Board.”

John Ravitz, Executive Vice President and COO of the Business Council of Westchester, said,

“As Westchester County’s largest business membership organization that focuses on economic development and advocacy the Business Council of Westchester welcomes the opportunity to be a member of the Board of Legislator’s Affordability and Economic Development Task Force. If we are going to recruit and retain businesses to Westchester, we must develop solutions to deal with affordability challenges. I hope that the task force will utilize the expertise of BCW’s membership to better understand the issues facing the county’s business community every day.”

Jan Fisher, Executive Director of Nonprofit Westchester, said,

“Westchester’s affordability crisis is not just an economic issue. It’s about who gets to live, work, and thrive in our communities. As we work to build a county where all people can enjoy its opportunities and natural beauty, we must ensure that the nonprofit workforce—those who give so much to support our neighbors and strengthen the social and economic fabric of our county—are not pushed to the margins. Addressing affordability is critical to an equitable, resilient Westchester where everyone, including our essential workforce and the people seeking our services, have the chance to belong and succeed.”

Kenny Burgos, CEO of New York Apartment Association, said,

“Quality affordable housing is a vital component of any healthy economy. We need more homes, for all people, and we need government policies to both preserve aging housing and incentivize the creation of new housing. We are honored to be part of the Affordability and Economic Development Task Force because we know that good housing policy lifts up communities and makes them stronger.”

Michael N. Romita, President and CEO of the Westchester County Association, said,

“County government has a critical responsibility to strengthen our economy while addressing affordability for our residents, workers, and businesses. This initiative will help ensure our legislators receive valuable input from business and industry leaders to inform policy decisions. Alongside the launch of the Westchester Economic Alliance and Blueprint ’26 earlier this year, the WCA welcomes this discussion and looks forward to working with Legislator Smith and his assembled team.”

Watch a replay of the press conference on the Board’s YouTube channel.