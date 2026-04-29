APRIL 29–   GERMAN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL TEACHER ACCUSED OF GROOMING BEHAVIOR 

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today that a teacher at the German International School New York, in White Plains, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly carrying on an inappropriate relationship with one of his 14-year-old students, including allegations that he plied her with liquor and touched her inappropriately. Nils Koehler, 27, of White Plains, was arraigned in White Plains City Court Tuesday on one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A misdemeanor, where he pleaded not guilty. Judge Mary Jo Blanchard issued a full stay-away temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim. The case was adjourned to May 12. DA Cacace said: “Teachers shaping young minds bear an enormous duty of care to the students in their orbit. These students are highly impressionable and often see the teachers in their lives as heroes, looking to them for guidance and moral support. This defendant, however, is accused of exploiting that position of trust to gratify a much baser impulse. Such conduct, as alleged, is not only unacceptable and deeply damaging to the student victim, it erodes the confidence of the entire school community. “I encourage anyone with more information about Mr. Koehler’s conduct, whether a student, parent or another teacher, to reach out to my office. We will not tolerate any behavior that puts our young students’ welfare at risk.” WHITE PLAINS Commissioner OF Public Safety Wade Hardy said: “This arrest underscores our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable members of our community. The betrayal of trust by an educator, someone specifically tasked with the care and mentorship of our children, is disturbing. The safety of our students is a sacred trust, one that was callously broken in this case.” As alleged in a misdemeanor information and a victim’s deposition filed with the court, between February 2025 and April 2026, the defendant, a teacher at the German International School New York, in White Plains, commenced a grooming relationship with one of his students, repeatedly sending her messages on the phone, encouraging her to sneak out from her house, plying her with liquor and touching her inappropriately. Anyone with additional information about the defendant is urged to call the White Plains Police Department at (914) 422-6111 or the Westchester DA’s tip line at (914) 995-TIPS (8477). This case was investigated by the White Plains Department of Public Safety. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Levin.