GOVERNOR CUOMO RESIGNS. NY COVID WAVE POLICY ON HOLD, NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY MOVES AHEAD ON SAFE COVID POLICY IN FALL SCHOOL OPENING: ORDERS SAFE CHILDREN POLICY IN JERSEY SCHOOLS

WPCNR NEWS AND COMMENT. From New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy August 12, 2021:

WPNCR watched Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey conduct a state of coronavirus news conference Monday in which he took on the key issue New York Connecticut and New Jersey have to make very quickly. Right now in New York school districts are on their own in determining policy and politicians (not all) are in doubt as to what school districts should do.

Governor Murphy of New Jersey crystalizes the issue in the following video. It is only three minutes but contains blunt truth and responsibility in his decision, in view of the inexorable spread of the Delta Variant Coronavirus in New Jersey over the summer, (also being experienced exponentially right now in Westchester County, which exceeds 4 of the 5 boroughs of New York City in the percentage of new cases or coronavirus daily:

Governor Murphy: