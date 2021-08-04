COUNTY OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCES NEW MASK GUIDELINES TO COUNTER GROWTH OF CORONAVIRUS CASES

Hits: 2

Westchester County has re-established a mandatory mask mandate for most County facilities and County Executive George Latimer is making sure the message reaches the Spanish-speaking community.

You can view the full message here

Latimer said: “We have a large population in Westchester County that does not speak English and we want everyone in our communities to know and understand these requirements, so we can continue to stay safe and healthy. I am proud the County has reached an 80% vaccination rate and we want everyone living here and visiting here to know when they should mask up.”

At all Westchester County office buildings, unvaccinated employees and those who visit will be required to be masked at all times. Those who are vaccinated, will need to be masked in all common areas.

At all County beaches and County pools, masks will be required when patrons go to concession stands, locker rooms, bathrooms and other locations regardless of vaccination status.