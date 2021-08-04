CHRISTINE SCHULTI CANDIDATE FOR COUNTY EXECUTIVE WONDERS WHY GEORGE LATIMER DID NOT CALL FOR GOVERNOR TO RESIGN SOONER.

Hits: 13

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2021. Special to WPCNR from the Westchester Republican Party. August 4, 2021:

Christine Schulti, The Republican Candidate for County Executive issued this statement on the ongoing Governor Cuomo situation today:

“I stand with all the women who have been humiliated, demeaned, and assaulted by Governor Cuomo, as

confirmed by the Attorney General’s independent investigative report, and I call on Governor Cuomo to

immediately resign.



Sadly, I am not surprised that it took until now for Mr. Latimer to break his silence and condemn the

Governor’s behavior. After a decade in Albany as one of Cuomo’s closest allies – and given how

pervasive Governor Cuomo’s behavior is now known to have been – one wonders what Latimer knew

and when he knew it.



George Latimer’s reputation as one of Andrew Cuomo’s top enablers is known

and he is now working overtime to distance himself from the disgraced

governor. Westchester voters won’t be fooled. George Latimer is Andrew

Cuomo’s handpicked County Executive. During George Latimer’s inauguration,

Cuomo even bragged that he was sharing a “secret” and boasted of his invitation

to Latimer for coffee at the Governor’s Mansion, where Cuomo recruited

Latimer to run for county executive.



While many courageous Democrats called for the Governor’s resignation months ago, George Latimer

remained silent until the very same day President Biden, the entire Democratic Congressional

Delegation – and even Cuomo’s own Lieutenant Governor – stated the obvious and repudiated him.

Simply put, Latimer was the last man in line to break with his closest political ally.



Westchester voters should also know that Latimer has chosen to ignore: the Moreland Commission

(Cuomo corrupted his own anti-corruption commission), a $5 million book deal to profit from his alleged

“leadership” during Covid, Cuomo’s senior associates indicted and incarcerated, renaming the Tappan

Zee Bridge and worst of all the 15,000 senior deaths (and subsequent coverup) following Cuomo’s order

to place Covid patients in nursing homes, for which he should be prosecuted. After a decade of

swimming comfortably in Albany’s cesspool, George Latimer has failed to demonstrate any leadership

on any of these vital issues.

(Editor’s Note: Governor Cuomo has long defended his sending covid patients back to nursing homes, saying nursing homes were asked if they could care for their own patients coming back from the hospitals. If the nursing homes had said they could not care for these patients, they would not have been sent there.)