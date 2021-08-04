MONTEFIORE HOSPITAL AND WESTCHESTER COUNTY SETTLE ONGOING MEDICAL COVERAGE OF COUNTY EMPLOYEES DISPUTE. MONTEFIORE WHITE PLAINS HOSPITAL WILL NOW ACCEPT UMR coverage.

Hits: 9

WPCNR COUNTY CLARION-LEDGER. Special to WPCNR August 4, 2021:

WPCNR has learned the long medical coverage standoff between Montefiore Hospital, new owners of White Plains Hospital refusing to honor United Medical Resoures UMR the Unithed Health Care affiliate, coverage held by county employees was not accepted initially by the Montefiore insurance network has been settled.

County employees were notified by the county that Montefiore has settled with the county and now the Montefiore-owned White Plains Hospital will accept county employees medical coverage. The agreement “restores in-network access to all eligible County employees, retirees and their dependents who have UMR coverage.”

Covered county employees are now able to continue to use their UMR insurance card, by telling providers they are part of the “UMR Westchester County Government Plan” when calling to make appointments.