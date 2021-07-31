WEST NILE INFECTED MOSQUITOS FOUND IN MOUNT VERNON COUNTY ANNOUNCES

Hits: 7

WPCNR HEALTH HEADLINER . From the Westchester County Department of Health. July 31, 2021:

The Westchester County Health Department announced that this season’s first two batches of mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus in Westchester were detected in Mount Vernon. The areas surrounding the positive mosquito batches were inspected Friday by the Health Department, and nearby catch basins that held standing water were treated to protect against further mosquito breeding nearby.

To date, these are the first positives out of 105 batches of mosquitos collected from 11 locations throughout Westchester that were tested for West Nile Virus by the New York State Department of Health. New York City announced on July 22 that it had detected West Nile Virus in mosquitos in all five boroughs. Last year, five Westchester batches of mosquitoes had West Nile Virus out of 190 submitted for testing, with the virus first detected in mosquitoes collected on July 23.