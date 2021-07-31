Hits: 0

WPCNR CORONA VIRUS BULLETIN. JULY 31, 2O21:

(EDITOR’S NOTE:) AS PREDICTED ON WHITE PLAINS WEEK REPORT FRIDAY EVENING, WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE GEORGE LATIMER FRIDAY AFTERNOON ANNOUNCED A NEW CAMPAIGN TO ASSURE ALL COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE VACCINATED AGAINST COVID-19 AS COVID INFECTIONS SUSTAINED A 2.5% NEW INFECTION RATE FOR TWO DAYS IN A ROW WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY RESULTING IN 269 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS IN OVER 10,000 PERSONS TESTED

THE 2.5% LEVEL OF INFECTION IS THE HIGHEST LEVELS SINCE THE END OF APRIL AND UNDERSCORED THE UNCERTAINTY OF KEEPING THE VIRUS FROM AFFECTING THE COUNTY TENTATIVE RECOVERY IN THE FACE OF THE GROWTH OF COVID INFECTIONS IN JUST ONE WEEK.

NO PROJECTIONS HAVE BEEN ISSUED BY THE COUNTY OR THE STATE OF HOW THIS NEW LEVEL OF INFECTIONS IN WESTCHESTER WILL AFFECT THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES IN THE COMING WEEKS, THOUGH HOSPITALIZATIONS HAVE REMAINED IN THE LOW 20S FOR LAST TWO WEEKS.

THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE ISSUED MANDATORY MASK RULES IN COUNTY OFFICES FOR COUNTY EMPLOYEES AND PUBLIC VISITORS IN COUNTY OFFICE BUILDINGS, PARKS AND BEACHES, BUT NOT PLAYLAND.

THE COUNTY AT THIS TIME DOES NOT KNOW HOW MANY COUNTY EMPLOYEES ARE VACCINATED AND WILL UNDERTAKE A SURVEY TO DETERMINE THAT.

IN A WRITTEN STATEMENT THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE ANNOUNCED A “JUST THE FACTS:WE’RE VAXXED” CAMPAIGN TO EXPEDITE COUNTY EMPLOYEES VACCINATIONS AGAINST COVID.

“Since taking office, my top priority is, and always has been, the health and safety of the County workforce and the people that we serve. After much consideration and consultation with County workers, department heads and union leaders, I am launching a robust “Just the Facts: We’re Vaxxed” campaign to encourage the entire County workforce to be vaccinated by Labor Day 2021.

“The first step will be a survey to access the vaccination status of all employees. Those departments that are fully vaccinated will be highlighted across the County. In addition, those County employees who are fully vaccinated will receive four free passes to Playland for the 2021 season. To affirm our stance that County employees need to be vaccinated, County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler and I will be visiting all County Departments to discuss the vaccine.

“To accommodate those who want to be vaccinated, the County will offer extended vaccination locations and hours along with the already existing locations at the Westchester County Center, and our two Health Department clinics in White Plains and Yonkers.

“Additionally, the County will re-establish a mandatory mask mandate for most County facilities. At all Westchester County office buildings, unvaccinated employees and those who visit will be required to be masked at all times. Those who are vaccinated, will need to be masked in all common areas. All County buildings will remain open to the public.

“At all County beaches and County pools, masks will be required when patrons go to concession stands, locker rooms, bathrooms and other locations regardless of vaccination status. Playland mask policies are still being evaluated.

“We are exploring a more robust County workforce surveillance COVID testing program. This is an open and fluid conversation that could change depending on COVID statistics and other important factors.

“We must work together, we must stay strong, and we must continue to move forward.”