HEALTH DEPARTMENT ISSUES ADVISORY ON PROTECTING AGAINST WEST NILE VIRUS MOSQUITOS

Sherlita Amler, MD, Commissioner of Health, said: “With so many of us spending more time outdoors, protect yourself and your family by using repellents. Apply sunscreen first, and repellent second.”

The Health Department reminds residents about mosquito safety through news releases, social media and our website, where a report on mosquito control and surveillance can be found on the West Nile Virus page. Throughout the season, the Department also traps and tests mosquitoes to track the presence of mosquito-borne viruses.

Symptoms of West Nile Virus include fever, headache, body aches and joint pain, but can be more serious for people 60 and older, and those with underlying medical conditions.

(Editor’s Note: without proper treatment and correct diagnosis, West Nile Virus can kill you. It’s not just a mosquito bite.)

For more ideas on how to reduce the mosquito population near your home, go to https://health.westchestergov.com/west-nile-virus and follow these tips:

Avoid the outdoors in the late afternoon and early evening when mosquitoes are active and feeding, or use insect repellents then and follow the label instructions.

Wear long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks when outdoors, especially in areas where mosquitoes are active and feeding.

Drill holes in the bottoms of all recycling containers that are left outdoors.

s and gutters clear of leaves and debris. Continue to chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor spas and hot tubs until properly winterized or drained for the season. Also, if not chlorinated, drain any water that collects on their covers.

Residents who notice large areas of standing water on public property should report them to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000.